Walker S02 Update: S02E13 Images & Overview; S02E14 Overview Released

Okay, so apparently The CW has been doing a little schedule reshuffling, so what you're about to see now will most likely spoil what you're going to see this week on "Common Ground" so consider out "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign officially on moving forward. First up, congratulations to Jared Padalecki and the entire team behind Walker for the show's Season 3 pick-up. Of course, how that third season is going to look will depend greatly on what happening right now heading into "Common Ground" and the aftermath episode "One Good Thing" (airing April 7th). We're going to stop there because we're getting a little too close to spoilery stuff, but to kick things off here's a look at the preview images and overview for "One Good Thing" followed by a look at a future episode directed by a very familiar name…

Walker Season 2 Episode 13 "One Good Thing": NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY – While Geri (Odette Annable) does her best to keep the Walker family's collective chins up, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Perez) look for any clues to help Bonham in his hour of need. Ben Hernandez Bray directed the episode directed by Brett VanderBos & Brandon Willer (#213).

Now here's a look at the official overview that was released for the Jensen Ackles-directed S02E14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play" (premiering on Thursday, April 14th), where we first learned the band Kansas ("Carry On (Wayward Son)") would be making a guest appearance:

Walker Season 2 Episode 14 "No Such Thing As Fair Play": JENSEN ACKLES DIRECTS AND A SPECIAL APPEARANCE BY KANSAS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and the Walker family carry on with a day at the Rangers fair, but it's not all fun and games when Cassie (Ashley Reyes) runs into familiar faces from her past. Meanwhile, Abeline (Molly Hagan) attempts to clear the air with Geri (Odette Annable) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) tries a new approach with Stella (Violet Brinson). Jensen Ackles directed the episode written by Katherine Alyse.

