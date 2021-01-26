WandaVision Star: Ending Will Surprise Viewers, Teases Secret Actor

Now that we're done finding our inner goddesses with Hydra Soak, we're back to report on the cast teasing viewers on how things are going to look quite a bit different by the time Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision wraps its reality-warping run. Even before the series premiered, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and others told us that the series would serve to usher in the MCU's Phase IV and would essentially be a "prologue" to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But speaking with Lights, Camera, Pod, Bettany appears to be preparing viewers to view the MCU in an entirely different way once the series' "rewarding" ending finally premieres.

"I think they're going to be massively surprised by the end of the show. I really think people are going to be like, 'Oh my God!' And they're going to look at the MCU in a whole new light, and also have a much deeper understanding of what direction it's moving," Bettany teased. Another surprise? Bettany reveals that he gets to work with an actor he's "always wanted to work with" and that they "have fireworks together" and "the scenes are great." Bettany appears pretty excited about it in the clip below, even referencing the "intense scenes" they have together. Would it be the obvious, Benedict Cumberbatch? But they were in 2009's Creation together- or could it be a swerve? Let us know who you think below.

Before you deep-dive into the reality-altering world of WandaVision, here's a chance to catch up on our leads' MCU backstories. Marvel Studios: Legends showcases the characters that you've come to know over the years and revisit some of their key moments, the focus of the first installments are Wanda and Vision:

"Wanda Maximoff': Wanda Maximoff made her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as a powerful adversary of The Avengers, only to become an even more powerful ally. Wanda found strength in herself and in her extraordinary relationship with one highly unique individual, Vision. Marvel Studios: Legends explores Wanda's story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. "Vision": Born into the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron Vision chooses to fight on the side of humanity, though he himself is an artificial form of life. Marvel Studios: Legends follows Vision on his quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

