WandaVision Star Teyonah Parris Talks "Badass" Monica Rambeau

When we're not busy warming our hands by the fires of our mind's dumpster filled with speculation over t-shirt designs, we're keeping an extra set of eyeballs and earholes on the lookout for what the cast and creative team behind Marvel Studios and Disney+'s upcoming Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany– starring series WandaVision. So with that in mind and with the live-action series expected to premiere this December, series star Teyonah Parris checked in with Kelley Carter over at The Undefeated to discuss her upcoming role as Monica Rambeau, how her acting career prepared her to enter the MCU, and why having such "badass" representation is so important.

"This has been a childhood dream. To be a Marvel superhero. I can even remember, I've always said that 'I want to be a superhero.' Then, when the MCU opened up, I think I was in college. It was like I want to be a Marvel superhero," Parris revealed. "I went to see Iron Man, and seeing women in those movies kick a**. I watched those movies and said, 'I want to do that.'" But considering how non-existent those roles were at the time, the actress wasn't holding out too much hope- at first. "I didn't know how or why because Black women are not afforded that opportunity. Most of the women I was watching weren't Black. I was like sure, whatever that's not going to happen. And then it happened," Parris explained. "When I tell you that it wasn't on my radar at that moment…I'm so happy to be a part of this universe. And to be Monica Rambeau, she's such a badass in the comics. I just can't believe that this is happening. This is full-on action movie, mixed with sitcoms, it's wild. It's wild. I think people will be very excited."

WandaVision marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.