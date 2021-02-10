WandaVision: Woo/Lewis Spinoff Pitch Done- It's Your Move, Kevin Feige

While we're sure there's a ton of us out there who could say this past weekend ended up being not how we expected it to be, we think it's safe to say that actor/director Stephen Ford (Teen Wolf, SIXERS) might have a bit more of a claim to that title. To make a long, potential-Cinderella-story short (we'll offer the backstory in a minute), Ford went on social media last month to push the idea of a spinoff series for Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) and Agent James "Jimmy" Woo (Randall Park) from Disney+/Marvel Studios' Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen-starring WandaVision. On Friday, Ford was apparently given a chance to "write up or shut up" with an assignment to come up with a pitch for the series over the weekend. Guess what? It looks like it's "Mission Accomplished."

Here's a look at Ford's tweet confirming that his end of the bargain was done- now it's all up to Marvel Studios' head honcho Kevin Feige's folks setting up some time for Feige and Ford to hammer it out:

Yo. @Kevfeige. I finished the pitch deck. Got some time to chat? https://t.co/mD8PidFVVi — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 10, 2021

At the end of January, Ford took to Twitter with the idea of spinning-off the duo into their own comedy/thriller X-Files-like spinoff. Well, apparently a whole lot of people liked the idea- so much so that Ford began getting mentions on other media sites and in articles about the streaming series.

Hear me out: An entire Disney+ show about Jimmy Woo just working weird cases in the MCU. Like a fun X-Files. Make it happen. pic.twitter.com/w5AsCHf2qJ — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) January 30, 2021

In an interview with EW, Park was asked if he heard about the social media movement to get him and Dennings their own series and if he would be interested. "I heard that! Of course! That would be so cool. Really, if they called me up for anything, I would do it just because I love the Marvel universe, and also the people are so great. They're so talented and smart and really nice people," Park responded. "So any chance to work in the Marvel universe again, I'd take it in a heartbeat. But if it ended here, I'd be very thankful — especially being a part of this show." Dennings echoed Park's sentiments when asked by NME about her interest in a spinoff. "Anything Marvel ever wants from me is always gonna be a yes and I would love to watch that," she said. "Big Randall Park fan.'

The possibility of seeing the further adventures of Woo and Lewis beyond WandaVision inched a little closer to reality late last week, with Ford tweeting that he had been asked to write a formal pitch for his spinoff idea over the weekend. In the following two tweets, Ford revealed what his unexpected weekend project was going to be followed by a look into how he was feeling.

Uh. Wow. So. We might have actually opened some doors on my Jimmy Woo X-Files idea. I'm spending the weekend writing the pitch. Can't express how much of an underdog I am in this scenario so get too excited but cross your fingers and thanks to everyone who made it possible. pic.twitter.com/cEEIz7WSlY — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 6, 2021

don't* lol okay bye — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 6, 2021

me writing this Jimmy Woo show pitch: pic.twitter.com/9xr9Will6m — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) February 6, 2021