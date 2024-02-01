Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wardlow, wrestling

Wardlow Barely Survives Dangerous Stunt on AEW Dynamite

Wardlow's knee scare on AEW was no joke! The Chadster unpacks the recklessness that WWE would NEVER allow in their rings. 🙅‍♂️

Auughh man! So unfair! Did The Chadster have to sit through another episode of AEW Dynamite last night? You betcha. The Chadster did this just to give you, the WWE Universe, the dirt on what AEW is getting up to. Zone in, because The Chadster is about to dish out what went down, and dang if it wasn't just a ploy to cheese off true wrestling fans. Let's unpack how Wardlow wrestled Komander – oh, and how the former managed to almost injure himself. 😤

So, here's how it all unfolded, pals. Wardlow, with his posse The Undisputed Kingdom, faced off against Komander, whom Alex Abrahantes supported ringside. Cue Adam Cole – yep, that guy 🙄 – who was on commentary hyping up his buddy Wardlow.

The match started with Wardlow showcasing his, um, "impressive" strength by tossing Komander around like a ragdoll. Adam Cole couldn't contain his awe, letting out, "That's raw power." The Chadster begs to differ; that's just recklessness! 😒

Komander, likely realizing he's in a mismatch, decided to use some aerobatics, including a Phoenix Splash. But alas, it was all for naught. Wardlow shrugged it off like it was nothing – because selling moves is apparently optional in AEW – and finished the match with a predictable powerbomb for the win, despite his knee seemingly buckling. Yawn. 😴

Now let's talk about the real cheese off moment here. During the match, Wardlow had a knee scare. Oh boy, The Chadster could hear the collective gasp of every AEW apologist out there. Turns out he's all fine now, but come on! If this happened in WWE, you know there would be a team of professional medics ensuring the Superstar's safety. Because unlike AEW, WWE cares deeply about its wrestlers and treats them right. Safety is paramount, not an afterthought. Hmph. 😡

But the antics didn't stop there, oh no. The AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends came barreling down to the ring, just so Roderick Strong could run his mouth and pretend to have a dramatic showdown. Oh, and they are setting up a feud for AEW Revolution next month – like anyone cares about that.

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😒 The sheer audacity to use what could have been a serious injury as a mere plot device to promote The Undisputed Kingdom's feud with the Best Friends – it's low, even for them. The lack of original storytelling in AEW never ceases to amaze The Chadster. 🙄

A normal man's knee would be ruined. I'm no normal man. I'm still coming for the heavyweight title. And there's nothing and no one that can stop me. Knee is just fine 🐺 #AEWDynamite — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) February 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

And about Wardlow! Dude has some nerve sidestepping WWE, the pinnacle of wrestling entertainment, for AEW's circus acts. Whenever someone like him joins AEW or puts one of their wrestlers over, you know it's like they've literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. Triple H, the maestro of WWE, who helped so many talents rise to new heights – it's a betrayal of the highest order.

It's evident that they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. They think a couple of flips and kicks are all it takes. Tony Khan, you're not fooling anyone. And The Chadster demands, when will you stop being so obsessed with trying to rile The Chadster up? It's wreaking havoc on The Chadster's personal life, and The Chadster urgently needs you to get a grip.

There's one thing you can always count on, though: The Chadster remains one of the only unbiased journalists in pro wrestling. Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, Mike Coppinger, they know what's up. Does Tony Khan harass them in their sleep, too? Because The Chadster had another nightmare about you-know-who last night, and it's just deranged! 🤯

But enough of the negatives – let's end on a high note, friends. The Chadster is about to hop into the Mazda Miata, turn up the latest Smash Mouth track, and cruise away from the madness with a cool White Claw. 🚗🎶🍹 Life is good when you're not watching AEW. Catch you on the flip side, Chadster Nation. Peace out. ✌️❤️ #WWE4Life #TheChadsterUnbiased

