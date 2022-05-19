Wardlow Takes Ten Lashes (and a Low Blow) from MJF on AEW Dynamite

MJF got his free shots at Wardlow on AEW Dynamite this week, but it didn't quite go as MJF planned… at least at first. When MJF delivered ten lashes to Cody Rhodes during their pre-pandemic feud, it was Cody's suffering that built tension for their match. But it was a different story for Wardlow, who no-sold the lashes from MJF's belt.

However, MJF ended the lashes with a kick to the balls, finally taking Wardlow down and allowing MJF and Shawn Spears to further beat him down.

Perhaps more brutal than a kick to the nuts were the barbs traded by Chris Jericho and his Jericho Appreciation Society with William Regal, the Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana and Ortiz. Jericho referenced Regal and Moxley's drug addiction while trying to sow discord between the allies. Regal fired back by claiming he'd stuck Jericho's toothbrush up his butt every time the two have appeared on a show together over the decades.

The Jericho Appreciation Society may not have wanted a fight on AEW Dynamite like Eddie Kingston, but there is one team that's interested in taking on the Blackpool Combat Club.

Yeah, they're gonna die.

MJF vs. Warlow and Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Blackpool Combat Club, Eddie Kingston, and Santana and Ortiz will take place at AEW Double or Nothing, airing out of Las Vegas on Sunday, May 29th. That event will also feature an AEW World Championship match between champion Hangman Adam Page and challenger CM Punk. Thunder Rosa will put the AEW Women's Championship on the line against Serena Deeb. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will defend their AEW Tag Team Championships against the team of Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland and the team of Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs in a triple threat match. MJF will take on Wardlow, with Wardlow's future on the line. Both the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals will take place at the show. Plus, Hook and Danhausen will team up against Tony Nese and Mark Sterling on the pre-show. Double or Nothing can be purchased on PPV or streamed on Bleacher Report or Fite, depending on region.

