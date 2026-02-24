Posted in: Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: BAFTA Awards, bbc

Warner Bros Wanted N-Word Edit Before BAFTA Awards Broadcast: Report

Report: Warner Bros. wanted John Davidson yelling the N-word while Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage edited out.

Article Summary Report: Warner Bros. pushed for removal of N-word outburst during BAFTA Awards broadcast, sources confirm.

Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson apologized and explained his involuntary tics.

BAFTA and BBC issued statements taking responsibility and apologizing to affected guests.

Controversy grows as viewers question why this incident aired unedited, while others were edited.

The BBC and BAFTA are facing more questions today regarding Tourette syndrome campaigner John Davidson yelling out the N-word as one of his tics while Sinners stars Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage to present during Sunday's 2026 BAFTA Awards, and why the incident ever made it on-air. Though BAFTA has issued an apology and taken "full responsibility" for not editing the segment, and the BBC has attempted to explain how it happened, many have questioned why certain moments were edited before airing (such as BAFTA Award winner Akinola Davies Jr.'s "Free Palestine") but not this one. Now, The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and Deadline Hollywood are all reporting via sources that Warner Bros., the studio behind Sinners, immediately raised concerns about the incident and asked for it to be edited out of the BBC's broadcast. Reportedly, Warner Bros. was assured that its request would be communicated to the BBC and producer Penny Lane TV (THR noted it received confirmation that Warner Bros. did express its concerns and make the request). As of this writing, the BBC, BAFTA, or Penny Lane TV have not responded to requests for a comment or clarification.

Davidson: N-Word Tic "Not a Reflection of My Personal Beliefs: "I wanted to thank BAFTA and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast. I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs. I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me. In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and BAFTA, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning," Davidson shared.

He added, "I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, 'I Swear,' which more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette Syndrome. I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette's community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so. I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing."

BAFTA Takes "Full Responsibility," Apologizes: Here's a look at the statement released by BAFTA regarding the incident:

At the BAFTA Film Awards last night our guests heard very offensive language that carries incomparable trauma and pain for so many. We want to acknowledge the harm this has caused, address what happened and apologise to all. One of our guests, John Davidson MBE, has Tourette Syndrome and has devoted his life to educating and campaigning for better understanding of this condition. Tourette Syndrome causes involuntary verbal tics, that the individual has no control over. Such tics are in no way a reflection of an individual's beliefs and are not intentional. John Davidson is an executive producer of the BAFTA nominated film, I Swear, which is based on his life experience. We take the duty of care to all our guests very seriously and start from a position of inclusion. We took measures to make those in attendance aware of the tics, announcing to the audience before the ceremony began, and throughout, that John was in the room and that they may hear strong language, involuntary noises or movements during the ceremony. Early in the ceremony a loud tic in the form of a profoundly offensive term was heard by many people in the room. Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage at the time, and we apologise unreservedly to them, and to all those impacted. We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism. During the ceremony, John chose to leave the auditorium and watch the rest of the ceremony from a screen, and we would like to thank him for his dignity and consideration of others, on what should have been a night of celebration for him. We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all. We will learn from this, and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy.

Delroy Lindo Wished "Someone from BAFTA Spoke to Us Afterwards": Vanity Fair reports that Lindo spoke with them about the incident during an after-party, noting that he and Jordan "did what we had to do" after Davidson's outburst. That said, Lindo shared that he wished "someone from BAFTA spoke to us afterwards."

Report: Nominees & Attendees Not Given a Heads-Up About Davidson: Variety reports from sources that floor managers "warned guests and attendees sitting around Davidson of his condition, without specifying what kinds of outbursts they might hear." Reportedly, that didn't extend to nominees or attendees, who weren't contacted by BAFTA or BBC ahead of the show.

Report: The Truck Did It! The Guardian is reporting that "producers overseeing the ceremony for the BBC were doing so from a truck and say they simply did not hear the slur." If true, that would mean there were no discussions about the incident in the two hours between the live show and BBC One/BBC iPlayer airing it, during the time that the event remained on the streaming service, and the 3-4 hours before the event would re-air in the U.S.

BBC Removes BAFTA Awards From iPlayer: Though remaining on the streaming service for a number of hours, the event was eventually pulled and replaced with a message noting that the "episode will be available soon" after editing.

BBC Responds: "Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the BAFTA Film Awards. This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional. We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer."

BBC Editing Questions Remain: Though the show's producers had prepared for Davidson to attend, it remains unclear why Davidson's comments would've made it to air and streaming. In addition, the BBC will need to explain why the N-word wasn't edited for broadcast, but BAFTA Award winner Akinola Davies Jr.'s "Free Palestine" was edited out of the broadcast.

"Sinner" Production Designer Hannah Beachler Calls out BAFTA Awards, Host Alan Cumming: "I keep trying to write about what happened at the BAFTAs, and I can't find the words. The situation is almost impossible, but it happened 3 times that night, and one of the three times was directed at myself on the way to dinner after the show," Hannah Beacheler shared about her experience during the event in a series of social media posts. And a third time at a Black woman. I understand and deeply know why this is an impossible situation. I know we must handle this with grace and continue to push through. But what made the situation worse was the throw away apology of 'if you were offended' at the end of the show. Of course we were offended…but our frequency, our spiritual vibration is tuned to a higher level than what happened. I am not steal, this did not bounce off of me, but I exist above it. It can't take away from who I am as an artist."

Awards ceremony host Alan Cumming addressed Davidson's outbursts on two occasions during the broadcast, noting at one point, "You may have noticed some strong language in the background. This can be part of how Tourette's syndrome shows up for some people as the film explores that experience. Thanks for your understanding and helping create a respectful space for everyone." Later on, Cumming would address the topic again, adding: "Tourette's Syndrome is a disability and the tics you've heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette's Syndrome has no control over their language. We apologize if you are offended tonight."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!