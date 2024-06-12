Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Alan Moore, David Gibbons, preview, Watchmen

Watchmen Adaptation CG-Animated: Part 1 in 2024, Part 2 in 2025

DC's CG-animated Watchmen (based on Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins's work) will be split in two parts, with Part 1 set for 2024.

Nearly a year after we first learned during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2023 that an animated film adaptation for Watchmen (based on writer Alan Moore, artist Dave Gibbons, and colorist John Higgins's classic work) was on the way, we had what looked like an update earlier this month when a Blu-ray website listed the animated adaptation as arriving on August 13th. In addition, the listing had the title ending with "Chapter I," so we safely assumed that there were going to be at least two chapters. Earlier today, during a presentation at the 2024 Annecy International Animation Festival, it was confirmed that the adaptation will be two chapters – one arriving in 2024 and the other arriving in 2025 (though no dates were provided). The CG-animated project was called "a leap forward for our DC Cinematic Animation," with a trailer for the first of the two films screened (but not released to the public yet).

Here's a look at a screencap of the posting for the Blu-ray we shared earlier this month – please note that this date could easily change, so make sure to put a ten-ton asterisk next to it just to be on the safe side:

When it comes to an animated film adaptation of Moore, Gibbons & Higgins's Watchmen, the news isn't that surprising considering that the waters for an adaptation were tested in 2017 via an "A-List Community" program that asks subscriber members their thoughts & feelings on potential projects. At the time, the animated film adaptation was listed as "an upcoming made-for-video movie," implying that work may have already been underway on the project. The description continued by describing the potential film as "a faithful adaptation of the 'Watchmen' graphic novel executed in an animation style that mirrors the source material." But since that initial news break, word on the project had been quiet for over six years – but that ended at SDCC 2023.

