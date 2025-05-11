Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: watson

Watson Season 1 Finale: Here's Our "My Life's Work: Part 2" Preview

Check out our updated preview of tonight's season finale of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring series Watson, S01E13: "My Life’s Work, Part 2."

Sure, we know that a second season of CBS's Morris Chestnut-starring hit series Watson has already been given the green light. Still, it's tonight's season finale that's going to set the tone for what's to come – and what roles Moriarty (Randall Park) and a number of other familiar faces may or may not play in it. That brings us to our preview of tonight's season finale, S01E13: "My Life's Work, Part 2." Along with the official overview, image gallery, episode trailer, and sneak peeks, we've also included interviews Chestnut and Park took part in ahead of tonight, teasing what's to come during tonight's season wrap-up.

Watson Season 1 Finale: "My Life's Work: Part 2" Preview

Watson Season 1 Episode 13: "My Life's Work Part 2" – When part of the team falls ill after becoming targets of a sinister plot, it becomes an all-hands-on-deck situation to save them before it's too late. Meanwhile, Watson (Morris Chestnut) announces a new ambitious project that he has been working on. Directed by Kristin Lehman, from stories by Sharon Moalem & Sallie Patrick, and teleplays from Craig Sweeny & Teresa Tuan.

Set seven months after the death of the titular character's friend and partner, Sherlock Holmes, at the hands of Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Chestnut) resumes his medical career as the head of a clinic dedicated to treating rare disorders. Watson's old life isn't done with him, though – with Moriarty and Watson set to write their own chapter of a story that has fascinated audiences for more than a century. Along with Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, the network series also stars Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes – with Randall Park as Moriarty and Matt Berry as the voice of Sherlock Holmes. Craig Sweeny wrote the pilot and will showrun and executive produce the CBS series. In addition, Chestnut, Aaron Kaplan, Brian Morewitz for Kapital Entertainment, Sallie Patrick, and Shäron Moalem MD, PhD, will also serve as executive producers. Larry Teng will executive produce and direct the first episode, with the series stemming from CBS Studios.

