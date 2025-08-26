Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: wednesday

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Sneak Peek: Now, Everyone's a Suspect

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega, director Tim Burton, showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar, and more on what Season 2 Part 2 has to offer.

Article Summary Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 ramps up the mystery, making everyone at Nevermore Academy a suspect.

Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton, and the showrunners tease new twists, alliances, and betrayals ahead.

Principal Weems returns as a spirit guide after the shocking events of the midseason finale.

Fresh supernatural threats and dark secrets drive Wednesday into even more chilling territory.

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the second part of series star/EP Jenna Ortega, director/EP Tim Burton, and Showrunners/EPs Al Gough and Miles Millar's Wednesday Season 2, Gwendoline Christie's Principal Weems was explaining to Wednesday (Ortega) how they're going to be best buds moving forward – what with Weems now serving as her spirit guide after that nasty fall she took during the midseason finale. But that's not even close to the only storyline thread that's been left dangling as we inch closer to September 3rd. In a new preview released earlier today, Ortega, Burton, Gough, Millar, and more offer some additional insights into what's still to come – and how the twists and turns ahead make everyone a suspect.

For some additional clues to what we can expect when Netflix's Wednesday Season 2 returns, check out the latest behind-the-scenes preview (followed by the previously released image gallery):

Along with Ortega's Wednesday Addams, the Addams Family portrait image and video that Netflix released during its Upfronts presentation also included a look at Isaac Ordonez's Pugsley Addams, Victor Dorobantu's Thing, Luis Guzmán's Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones' Morticia Addams, Joanna Lumley's Grandmama Hester Frump, Joonas Suotamo's Lurch, and Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester.

This season, Wednesday Addams (Ortega) returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await, leaving her to navigate family, friends, and old adversaries as they propel her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Don't forget that the season will be split into two parts – with Part 2 set for September 3rd.

Wednesday Season 2: More of What You Need to Know…

Joining Ortega for the second season are Steve Buscemi, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzmán, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Isaac Ordonez, Victoria Dorobantu, Georgie Farmer, Moosa Mostafa, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo. Guest stars for this season include Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Jamie McShane, Frances O'Conner, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo, and Lady Gaga – with Fred Armisen and Christopher Lloyd.

Created by Showrunners and EPs Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the second season of Netflix's Wednesday is directed by EP Tim Burton, Paco Cabezas, and Angela Robinson. Executive producers also include Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Tommy Harper, Karen Richards, Kayla Alpert, Jonathan Glickman, Gail Berman, and Meredith Averill.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!