Westworld Season 4 E03 Images, Promo Spotlight Bernard and Stubbs

Well, we're two episodes into the fourth season of Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan's Westworld and no one can accuse the HBO series of getting off to a slow start. From Charlotte-Delores (Tessa Thompson) slowly taking control of the U.S. government to Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) heading to Delos' newest park for answers (and everything in-between), there's been a ton to unpack in only two episodes. Well, here's hoping you're up-to-speed because tonight brings S04E03 "Annees Folles" (directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper and written by Kevin Lau & Suzanne Wrubel), with the small number of preview images released focusing on Jeffrey Wright's Bernard and Luke Hemsworth's Stubbs. Following that, we have a look at the official promo for the next chapter and a behind-the-scenes featurette:

And here's a preview of what's still to come with this season of HBO's Westworld:

And in the following featurette, the cast and creative team take viewers behind the scenes of S04E02 "Well Enough Alone":

Recently, Wood shared some thoughts on the show's return and where things might be headed. In this case, what role her "completely different character" Christina will play & how she compares to Dolores (so far, the official position is that the two are not the same, though the return of Marsden sure raises some questions). Here's a look at some of the highlights from the cast's sitdown with EW:

Wood Enjoys Being More Human: "She's [Christina] much more human this season, so it was fun for me. I think most people come onto the show and are thinking, 'Oh I wish I was a host,' and I think the treat for me was actually getting to be vulnerable and somewhat human in season 4."

Christina Is Less About Action: "Usually the show is incredibly physically exhausting in every way, and this season I felt like [Christina's] a little more of a nerd, honestly. She's a loner nerdy kind of writer that's just trying to make it in the big city."

And Yet, There Are Those Christina/Dolores Similarities in the Trailer…: "She [Christina] longs for beauty and romance and poetry in this mundane world that she lives in. She has that ability, like Dolores, to notice when something is off in her world, and she's got the mindset to actually question it… There's a lot of conspiracy theory metaphors this season, like is it more crazy to think something else is going on underneath the surface and we should ask questions, or is it more crazy just to accept things at face value and never question anything? I think that's where Christina finds herself at the beginning of this season." With the series to return for its fourth season this Sunday, June 26th, prepare to question the very nature of your reality with the official trailer for HBO's Westworld: