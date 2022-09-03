What If…? Performance Earns Chadwick Boseman Posthumous Emmy Award

Though the beloved actor passed away in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, Emmy voters remembered the late Chadwick Boseman's (Black Panther) vocal performance as Star-Lord T'Challa in the Marvel Studios & Disney+ series What If…? episode, "What If… T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" during tonight's Creative Arts ceremony. The late actor won in the outstanding character voice-over performance category, nominated alongside F. Murray Abraham (Moon Knight), Julie Andrews (Bridgerton), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Stanley Tucci (Central Park), Jessica Walter (Archer), and Jeffrey Wright (What If…?). Accepting the award in his honor & memory, Boseman's wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, shared with those in attendance, "When I learned that Chad was nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording — everything that was going on in the world and in our world and just being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication."

"And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future — particularly with everything he spoke about… purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time," Ledward continued. "You can't understand your purpose unless you're willing to ask, 'What if,' unless you're willing to say, 'What if the universe is conspiring in my favor, what if it's me?'." Ledward finished with, "Thank you so much for the honor — Chad would be so honored, and I'm honored on his behalf." Tonight's award marks both Boseman's first Emmy win and Emmy nomination. This Fall sees the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a sequel to Boseman's global phenomenon with Ryan Coogler returning to direct.