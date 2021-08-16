What We Do in the Shadows S03: Guillermo, Kickass Vampire… Flosser?

With Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Colin (Mark Proksch), and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) returning September 2 for the third season of FX's What We Do in the Shadows (and a fourth season given a green light by FX Networks), viewers are getting another look at what to expect for the third go-around. And… well… we're just gonna say it because we think he needs to hear it. Guillermo? Even as the descendent of a legendary kick-ass vampire slayer, no one's saying you have to go all "Buffy." But we think you've graduated from vampire fangs-flossing.

Here's your look at the newest teaser showing Guillermo adding a new entry to his diary that makes our point yet again that running into people from high school can be more trouble than it's worth:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Flossing your boss' teeth is just as impressive as being a doctor #ShadowsFX returns Sept 2 on FX. Streaming next day #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/rib5343XN9 — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) August 16, 2021 Show Full Tweet

From Guillermo outing himself as a kickass vampire slayer and our vamps' new status as bigwigs within the vampire community to Colin's 100th birthday, werewolf kickball, wellness cults, Nandor's "eternal life crisis", and a whole ton more, here's a look at FX's What We Do in the Shadows, returning September 2nd:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-bl2gDoDRbI)

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

After the shocking season two finale, we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer. This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

Created by Clement and produced by FX Productions, What We Do in the Shadows stars Kayvan Novak as Nandor, Natasia Demetriou as Nadja, Matt Berry as Laszlo, Mark Proksch as Colin Robinson, and Harvey Guillén as Guillermo. Clement, Waititi, and Paul Simms serve as executive producers, alongside Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, and Stefani Robinson.

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.