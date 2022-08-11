What We Do in the Shadows S04E06 "The Wedding" Or Was It A Roast?

A vampire wedding is soon approaching, and this week's episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, S04E06 "The Wedding", went bridezilla on us. Yet again, another fantastic episode from the show's "Vault of Awesomeness" this show has built so far. If this episode does not have you raising an eyebrow multiple times, then stop right now and go watch it again (I'll wait). Okay, so with that said? It definitely raised a few questions for me while proving to be an enjoyable ride throughout.

So Nandor's (Kayvan Novak) wedding is fast approaching and with it Nandor has suddenly become a bridezilla himself with insane demands and a prosecution complex thinking everyone is out to ruin his wedding. Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) is on the verge of losing his sanity and while we have seen some petty moments, I do not think we have seen him this edgy before. Hell, even Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and The Guide (Kristen Schaal) volunteered to help him. I mean… Nadja helping Guillermo? Well this nearly made me clutch my pearls and made my heart skip a bit. While she mention she only did it because he is in charge of finances for the club, I feel like there was something sweet behind it to. Nadja does not just help to help.

On his end, Nandor continues making insane wishes and actually runs out of wishes with the current Djinn (Anoop Desai). Guillermo does get to say his peace and actually shows Nandor he is the one setting himself up with his fears, not able to admit them. Was Nandor about to tell Guillermo he is his best friend and just decided to say best man? I think we are finally getting feelings. Also, now that Marwa (Parisa Fakhri) likes what Nandor likes: what does her reaction to Guillermo after the wedding means? The kisses? The hugs? The nice words? Is she a reflection of how Nandor truly feels about things? Guillermo more specifically? Aaah! Also, did Nandor seem worried when he was asking Marwa when did she realize she likes whatever Nandor likes? This marriage just seems like it is about to spell disaster already.

I enjoyed this episode of FX's What We Do in the Shadows, especially seeing everyone line up to say why they were against the couple joining together in marriage. Though it seems now The Guide might have found someone to return her feelings. Also loved seeing Baron Afanas (Doug Jones) return to his previous body after a makeover day with Nadja and The Guide. It was hysterical seeing him ask Laszlo (Matt Berry) to join him for a quickie. Oh, and Sean (Anthony Atamanuik) kicking it with the wraiths. It was definitely a fun episode with so many great moments.

