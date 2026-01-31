Posted in: Anime, Anime, Crunchyroll, Movies, TV | Tagged: Whoever Steals This Book

Whoever Steals This Book: Crunchyroll Nabs Rights to Novel Adaptation

Crunchyroll has picked up North American rights to the anime adaptation of Nowaki Fukamidori’s hit fantasy novel Whoever Steals This Book.

Article Summary Crunchyroll secures North American theatrical rights for Whoever Steals This Book anime adaptation

Based on Nowaki Fukamidori’s fantasy novel, the adaptation explores cursed books and hidden mysteries

Directed by Daiki Fukuoka, the adaptation debuts internationally at New York International Children's Film Festival

A magical adventure follows Mifuyu as she uncovers secrets and battles a powerful book curse

Crunchyroll announced that it has acquired the North American theatrical rights to the fantasy adventure anime film, Whoever Steals This Book. The film will be available in Japanese with English subtitles. An adaptation of Nowaki Fukamidori's novel of the same name, the film follows high school student Mifuyu Mikuru, who finds herself in the middle of a mystery in her town involving a powerful curse unleashed by stolen books. The story follows an increasingly common plot trope about teenagers discovering a hidden fantasy world, this time combining it with the popular literary genre of books and bookstores.

Whoever Steals This Book is the first feature film from director Daiki Fukuoka, and was released in Japan by KADOKAWA ANIMATION on December 26, 2025. The film will make its International premiere at the New York International Children's Film Festival, where it will screen as an official selection. Additional theatrical release information to be announced at a later date.

Whoever Steals This Book Synopsis

"I wish I'd never read a book…!"

Mifuyu Mikura is a high school student living in Yomunaga, a town steeped in stories and surrounded by books. Her great-grandfather founded Mikura Hall, a renowned library that her family has managed for generations. But despite being raised in a book-loving town, Mifuyu has always hated books.

One day, a mysterious theft at Mikura Hall unleashes a powerful curse — the books' curse — dragging the entire town into the worlds of the stolen stories. To undo the curse, Mifuyu must dive into the very tales she's always avoided.

Teaming up with a strange girl named Mashiro, she sets out to reclaim the stolen books and uncover the truth behind the curse.

Who is the thief?

And what hidden secrets lie within the Mikura family — and Mifuyu herself?

A story-jumping fantasy adventure begins, filled with mystery, magic, and the power of words.

When the final curse is broken, the truth that was taken will be revealed.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!