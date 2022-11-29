Who's the Boss? Star Alyssa Milano Offers Update on Sequel Series

Back in June, viewers learned that writers & EPs Mike Royce & Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz's (OneDay at a Time) Tony Danza & Alyssa Milano-starring Who's the Boss? sequel series had officially found a development home at Amazon's Freevee streaming service. Executive produced by Norman Lear and stemming from Sony Pictures Television, the series is set 30 years after the events of the original series, with the sequel returning the focus on former Major League Baseball player/retired housekeeper Tony Micelli (Danza) and his daughter Samantha (Milano), who's now a single mother and living in the family house. Nearly five months later, we're getting a major update from Milano courtesy of her visit earlier today to the daytime talk show The View.

Asked about the status of the project near the end of her interview, Milano revealed that a script has been submitted for series consideration. So right now, everyone's in "wait-and-see" mode. "Okay, I'm dropping this news here first," Milano began her response. "We actually submitted a script last week to [Amazon's] FreeVee, which is the network that picked up, and we're waiting to hear if we're greenlit to go to series. So, we are very close," Milano added. "I'm very excited about the potential for the sequel. I'll keep you posted." Now here's a look at Milano's visit to The View with the Who's the Boss? sequel series update checking in at around the 7:20 mark:

Running for eight seasons (196 episodes, spanning 1984-1992), the ABC sitcom would draw 30M+ viewers at the height of its popularity and would go on to earn 10 Emmy Awards. Though not active on the creative side of the series, Who's the Boss is a part of the television icon's vast content library via his Embassy Communications banner (now owned by Sony Pictures TV). Lear and Brent Miller (ACT III Productions) are set to executive produce the project, with Danza, Milano, Royce, Muñoz-Liebowitz, and Dan Farah (Farah Films) also executive producing. For Muñoz-Liebowitz, the sequel series is a part of her overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, where she serves as an executive producer & showrunner on the new HBO Max comedy series, Gordita Chronicles. Original cast members Judith Light (Angela) and Danny Pintauro (Jonathan) support the move and may appear in the series, though news of that was not part of the initial announcement or the announcement that was made earlier today. Unfortunately, their beloved castmate Katherine Helmond (Soap) aka Mona passed away on February 23, 2019.