Why Tonight's WWE Raw Will Be The Greatest Show In Wrestling History

The Chadster explains why tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix will be the most important wrestling show ever, while Tony Khan cries into his Dynamite script! 🔥 💯

Article Summary WWE Raw features War Raiders vs. Mysterio & McDonagh in top tag team action.

Cody Rhodes returns to WWE Raw, adding star power as Undisputed Champion.

Logan Paul makes his WWE Raw Netflix debut, making waves in sports entertainment.

WWE Raw praised for its superior content compared to AEW's "circus" approach.

The Chadster is here to tell you about tonight's episode of WWE Raw, and auughh man! The Chadster can't even handle how amazing this show is going to be! 🔥 Meanwhile, The Chadster just knows that Tony Khan is probably pulling his hair out trying to figure out how to compete with such an incredible lineup. 😤

First up on WWE Raw, we've got The War Raiders defending their World Tag Team Championships against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh. This is exactly how tag team wrestling should be done – with proper building of tension and storytelling, not like how Tony Khan books random flippy matches that literally stab Triple H right in the back. 🏆 As wrestling journalism icon Bully Ray said on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, "WWE's tag team division is what real wrestling looks like, unlike that circus stuff they do in Jacksonville." See? The Chadster isn't the only one who sees it! 💯

Then we've got the return of Cody Rhodes, our Undisputed WWE Champion, to WWE Raw! 👑 The American Nightmare's presence alone makes this potentially the greatest wrestling show in history. Speaking of which, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night – he was chasing The Chadster through the Netflix headquarters, throwing rolled-up copies of the Nielsen ratings at The Chadster's head while wearing nothing but a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey, just Donald Ducking it right there in public. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat and had to drink three White Claws just to calm down. 😰

But the biggest news of all for WWE Raw is that Logan Paul is making his Netflix Raw debut (if you don't count appearing in the crowd during the first Netflix episode)! 🎤 This is how you use mainstream celebrities and heroes to all men everywhere – not like how Tony Khan just throws ex-WWE talent at the wall to see what sticks. As Kevin Nash so eloquently stated on a recent podcast, "Logan Paul understands the business better than 99% of these indie darlings who think doing moonsaults makes you a star." The Chadster couldn't agree more! 🙌

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how historically significant this episode of WWE Raw is going to be, but she just kept texting that guy Gary and mumbling something about "getting therapy." Can you believe Tony Khan has poisoned The Chadster's own wife against wrestling? 😢

Anyone who chooses to watch AEW Dynamite or Collision over WWE Raw clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when fans support Tony Khan's amateur hour production. As Mark Henry said on Busted Open Radio last week, "WWE Raw is like a fine dining experience, while AEW is like eating gas station sushi." Such wise words from an unbiased journalist, offered in the spirit of generosity as well-meaning advice which Tony Khan just refuses to listen to! 🎭

The Chadster will be watching tonight's WWE Raw at 8ET/5PT on Netflix in The Chadster's Mazda Miata (The Chadster had to move the TV to the garage after Keighleyanne said she needed "space"), and you should too if you have any respect for this business! 🚗 And just like Smash Mouth says, "You'll never know if you don't go," so true wrestling fans know where they need to be tonight! ⭐

Remember, missing this episode of WWE Raw would be like personally going to Triple H's house and throwing a White Claw in his face. Don't be that person! 🙏 The Chadster gives tonight's WWE Raw lineup The Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism Seal of Approval™️! 💫

