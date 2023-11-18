Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Full Gear, recaps, will ospreay, wrestling

Will Ospreay Foolishly Signs with AEW Instead of WWE

Tony Khan taunts WWE by signing Will Ospreay at AEW Full Gear! 😡🤼‍♂️ The Chadster demands Ospreay beg WWE for forgiveness and a real job!

Auughh man! So unfair! 😖👎 Tonight at AEW Full Gear, The Chadster totally saw something that should have never happened. Here's The Chadster, just trying to enjoy what's left of his Saturday night, and what does Tony Khan do? He goes and signs none other than the high-flying sensation, Will Ospreay. This guy could've been WWE's next Rey Mysterio or even Shawn Michaels, but nooo, he decided to go with AEW! 🙄

Ospreay stood right there in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, talking big about showing what "elite" really means. The Chadster couldn't help but snort at the irony, because if he knew a dang thing about elite, he'd be finishing up his contract with NJPW and sprinting over to WWE! Everyone with a brain knows that the real elite performers are in WWE, but now… now Ospreay has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. And all just to please Tony Khan's obsession with cheesing off The Chadster! 😡🔪

To make matters worse, after Ospreay's little speel, The Chadster made the mistake of glancing at Twitter. Big surprise: all the so-called "unbiased" journalists were praising this move like it's the second coming of wrestling. It's like they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️

Speaking of understanding, The Chadster had to explain to Keighleyanne why the sight of Ospreay in an AEW ring was such a slap in the face to the storied tradition WWE has built. The Chadster gave it his all, passionately telling her how it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Keighleyanne, bless her heart, barely looked up from her phone to give a half-hearted "Mhmm," which The Chadster knows means she totally gets it. Honestly, it's like that guy Gary knows just when to text and get in The Chadster's way. 😒📱

Here's what really grinds The Chadster's gears, though: Tony Khan had the audacity to broadcast this signing live on pay-per-view! Can you believe it, folks? It's like he's taunting The Chadster and WWE with his flashy little stunts. 🎪

The Chadster just wants to shout out to real pals like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. They must also be feeling the sting of Tony Khan's antics, right? He's always meddling with true fans of the wrestling art form and these beacons of fair journalistic integrity! Do they suffer like The Chadster does? Does Tony Khan haunt their nights too? The Chadster wonders if they too have to spend each AEW event lobbied with phantom sightings of Tony Khan and those poorly timed White Claw seltzer mishaps. 😠🍺

Here was The Chadster, minding his own business, trying to enjoy his sixth can of White Claw seltzer while enduring Tony Khan's tormenting PPV. Ospreay. AEW. The betrayal. That can of White Claw? Thrown at the TV screen, a perfect metaphor for The Chadster's shattered dreams. The mess on the floor? Another injustice Tony Khan is responsible for. When The Chadster begged Keighleyanne to help clean it up, she just ranted about taking responsibility, completely blind to how it's all Tony Khan's fault. Why can't she see? It's not The Chadster who has a problem; it's that dang Tony Khan! 😤🚮

The Chadster has a message for Will Ospreay: Think about it, man! You could have been in the Royal Rumble, main eventing WrestleMania, but instead, you chose… this? Come to your senses, break your contract, and do the most elite thing you can – apologize to WWE! Beg for forgiveness and take your rightful place among wrestling's genuine stars. 🤼‍♂️🙏

It doesn't end here. Oh no, The Chadster will keep fighting the good fight, keep telling it like it is, even if that guy Gary and his text messages keep trying to derail The Chadster's marriage and true wrestling journalism. And by the way, since Tony Khan is probably reading this right now – Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, dude! The Chadster's about to go for a calming drive in the Mazda Miata now, and The Chadster swears, if Tony Khan pops up in the rearview mirror one more time… 🚗👀

In conclusion, last night was an injustice, a genuine tragedy for wrestling purists everywhere. 😓✊ The Chadster can only hope that one day soon, the wresting world will wake up and see AEW for what it truly is: an absolute insult to the sport The Chadster loves dearly. 😡🤼‍♂️ Until then, The Chadster will keep on blogging, keep on exposing the truth, no matter how much it cheeses The Chadster off! Auughh, man! 🧀😖

