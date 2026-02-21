Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: witch hat atelier

Witch Hat Atelier Set for April Premiere; Crunchyroll Releases Trailer

Crunchyroll released the trailer for the buzzed-about anime series Witch Hat Atelier ahead of its April premiere on the anime streamer.

Based on Kamome Shirahama’s award-winning manga with over 7 million copies sold worldwide.

Trailer spotlights magical world, main characters, and previews opening and ending theme songs.

New character visuals released for Coco, Qifrey, Agott, Tetia, Richeh, and Olruggio.

Crunchyroll released the all-new main trailer for the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Witch Hat Atelier, the breathtaking high-fantasy series that explores how magic colors our world. The new trailer and key visual confirm the series will premiere on April 6th, 2026, only on Crunchyroll outside of Asia.

Witch Hat Atelier is based on the critically acclaimed manga series created by Kamome Shirahama. The ongoing manga began serialization by Kodansha in 2016 and has sold over seven million copies worldwide, earning numerous international awards, including the Eisner Award and Harvey Award.

In a world where only witches can cast magic, they must avoid being seen by ordinary people while casting. While Coco does her chores, she daydreams of becoming a witch. When a young witch named Qifrey visits her village, Coco uncovers the "absolute secret," becomes Qifrey's apprentice, and begins her studies. This is the story of children who encounter despair, yet reach out toward hope.

The newly released trailer introduces additional main characters, including Agott, Tetia, Richeh, and Olruggio, along with their voice cast, while offering a deeper look at the magical world surrounding Coco and Qifrey. The trailer also previews the opening theme song "Kaze no Ansemu feat. suis from Yorushika" by Eve (TOY'S FACTORY) and the ending theme "Tada Utsukushii Noroi" by Nakamura Hak.

Alongside the trailer, new character visuals have been revealed for Agott, Tetia, Richeh, and Olruggio, highlighting the other witches who will appear alongside Coco in Qifrey's atelier.

Witch Hat Atelier Main Cast

Coco: Rena Motomura

Qifrey: Natsuki Hanae

Agott: Hibiku Yamamura

Tetia: Kurumi Haruki

Richeh: Hika Tsukishiro

Olruggio: Yuichi Nakamura

Brushbuddy: Misaki Kuno

Iguin: Mitsuki Saiga

Music

Opening Theme: "Kaze no Ansemu feat. suis from Yorushika" by Eve (TOY'S FACTORY)

Ending Theme: "Tada Utsukushii Noroi" by Nakamura Hak

The anime series is directed by Ayumu Watanabe. Music is composed by Yuka Kitamura. Animation is produced by BUG FILMS.

