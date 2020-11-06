With Trump on the Ropes, Bautista Targets Fox News, Tucker Carlson

After a long and hard-fought campaign, former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista seems to have finally achieved his goal of ousting fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump from office. It took months of tweeting about the president, hour after hour, day after day, week after week, to achieve this goal, but with Trump down in Pennsylvania and Georgia as of Friday morning, it looks like a fairly decisive victory for Dave Bautista in this feud.

So what next? The Animal has set his sights on Fox News for refusing to properly acknowledge his victory in defeating Donald Trump. ".. @FoxNews is going to get someone killed. If they haven't already. #PropagandaTV," Bautista tweeted Friday morning as Fox continued to promote the baseless accusations of voter fraud President Trump, working a sore-loser, cowardly heel gimmick, levied in a low-energy speech from the White House Thursday when it became evident he would lose the election.

Bautista also took aim at Fox host Tucker Carlson on Thursday night as well, responding to a video of Trump marks protesting legitimate vote-counting in Detroit to say, "Remember that mob that @realDonaldTrump and @TuckerCarlson are always threatening is coming for you.? They always leave out the fact that it's their mob. Luckily you can see them coming from a mile away with those stupid big ass flags and their little red hats."

In addition to serving as a victory lap for Dave Bautista after winning this long-running feud, Bautista's pivot to attack Fox News also answers the question about what we here at Bleeding Cool will be able to do in a post-Trump America.