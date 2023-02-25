Wonder Man: Lauren Glazier Joins Marvel Studios, Disney+ Series Cast Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead) has reportedly joined the cast of Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Wonder Man series.

Earlier this month, we had a filming update and some additional interesting details in a production listing to pass along concerning filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton's (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) & writer-producer Andrew Guest's (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community) live-action take on the longtime Marvel character Wonder Man. This time around, we have some quick casting news to share, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Lauren Glazier (Mindhunter, Tales of the Walking Dead) is set to join lead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (HBO's Watchmen, "Aquaman" franchise) and Sir Ben Kingsley (reprising his role return as Trevor Slattery). As with 99.99% of all Marvel Studios projects, details on who Glazier may be playing are being kept on lockdown (at least until filming begins, reportedly this April).

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man, aka Simon Williams, first appeared in The Avengers #9 in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run. But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast, aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).