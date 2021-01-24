Worst Cooks Season 20 Pulled After Champ Charged with Child Murder

Viewers of Worst Cooks in America along with the rest of the world learned some shocking news this weekend, with Food Network canceling the latest season of the cooking competition series after the winner of Season 20 was arrested for a child's murder. On Tuesday, Ariel Robinson, age 29, and her husband Jerry Robinson were charged in the death of their 3-year-old adopted child in South Carolina, with the couple facing counts of homicide in the death. After the tapings wrapped, Ariel Robinson also brought three foster children into the family in March 2020 (though the children's status or if the victim was one of the three remains unclear).

The 20th season of the popular series was filmed in February, with Ariel Robinson winning the $25,000 grand prize at the end of the season. While Food Network hasn't formally commented on the matter, the cable channel has removed all content related to the season. In addition, the content is also not available on the Food Network's Discovery+, Hulu, or YouTube page, while additional content such as episode summaries, profiles, etc., have either already been or in the process of being removed.

According to reporting from the South Carolina television station WHNS, "police responded to an address along Sellwood Circle last Thursday afternoon after receiving a call about an unresponsive juvenile victim who was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital." The Greenville County Coroner's Office would before a medical examination that identified the child as the Robinsons' adopted daughter [Ed. Note: name withheld out of respect for the victim] and determined that her cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries. Based on the investigation, police say they had probable cause to issue the arrest warrants- which list the injuries in question as having been inflicted by the Robinsons.