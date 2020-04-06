WrestleMania 36 Results Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley

WWE WrestleMania 36 Night 2 is underway, and in the second bout of the night, Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley squared off. The build for this match in the last couple weeks is mostly centered around how this is their first meeting. Sometimes that is enough, but going into the match it doesn't feel like it. Lana is here with Lashley of course, and Lashley is wearing full pants. I am not sure but that may be a first. This could be a physical, hard-hitting match as well, let's see if they get the time to tell a story.

WrestleMania 36 Lashley Vs. Black

We start with the two locking up , Lashley getting the upper hand with brute strength. Black carries himself like an MMA fighter, which makes sense with his training regime. Black gains the advantage by dumping a rushing in Lashley over the top rope. Once outside however, Lashley gains it back with a huge German suplex in front of the WrestleMania sign. All Lashley in the early going.

Them the rest holds start as Lana enjoys from the outside. Lashley looks spent five minutes in, but continues to dominate. Wiped or not, he is so powerful. Black starts his comeback by blocking the delayed suplex twice, then right back into the big powerslam from Bobby. Black does not look like he is enjoying his time at WrestleMania one bit, that is for sure.

Black with a huge knee and now he is displaying his althleticism with multiple strikes and a huge moonsault on the outside. Lana moves to the ring steps for reasons. The "reason" being she wants Bobby to stop toying with Black and spear him. Lashley blows her a kiss and moves to the corner to rush at Black

The Finish

Only when Lashley rushes across the ring, Black nails him with Black Mass for the victory. This match did absolutely nothing at all to help either of them. Lashley takes another L at a PPV, and Black spent the entire ten minutes taking a beating. Both these guys are lost in the midcard with nothing to do. 2/5