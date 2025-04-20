Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Wrestlemania, wrestling

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Preview: How to Watch WWE Destroy AEW Again

The Chadster previews Night 2 of WrestleMania 41! Triple H delivers the most important thing to ever happen on Easter while Tony Khan continues to cheese off The Chadster in his dreams! 🔥🐰💔

The Chadster cannot believe what The Chadster witnessed last night at WrestleMania 41! 😱😱😱 Night one of WrestleMania 41 was so incredible that The Chadster literally transcended time and space to experience complete existential nirvana! 🌌✨ The Chadster's consciousness expanded beyond the mortal realm, and The Chadster became one with the universe, all thanks to the booking genius of Triple H! 🧠💯 And yet, somehow, someway, Night two of WrestleMania 41 promises to be EVEN BETTER! 🤯🔥

First of all, The Chadster needs to point out that WrestleMania is objectively the most important thing to ever happen on Easter Sunday in the entire history of civilization. 🐰🥚 Jesus might have risen from the dead or whatever, but did he draw over 60,000 true fans to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas? The Chadster thinks not! 🙏💪

Tony Khan Invades The Chadster's Dreams… AGAIN

Speaking of Easter, The Chadster had the most disturbing nightmare last night. 😰😱 In the dream, The Chadster came downstairs on Easter morning, so excited to find a basket of candy, colorful eggs, and White Claw seltzers from the Easter Bunny. Instead, The Chadster found Tony Khan sitting in The Chadster's living room wearing a pink bunny costume! 🐰😡

"Happy Easter, Chad," Tony Khan said, his eyes gleaming with malice as he bit the head off a chocolate bunny that looked suspiciously like The Chadster. "I've hidden some special eggs for you."

The eggs were all painted to look like AEW logos! 🥚😤 Tony Khan made The Chadster search for them throughout the house while he followed behind, critiquing The Chadster's egg-hunting technique. Every time The Chadster found an egg and cracked it open, instead of candy there was just a tiny rolled-up piece of paper with "AEW Dynamite beats NXT in the ratings again" written on it! 📝😭

When The Chadster tried to run away, Tony Khan chased The Chadster around the yard with a giant carrot, threatening to force The Chadster to watch AEW Dynamite highlights! 🥕😱 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat just as Tony Khan cornered The Chadster in the garden shed! Tony Khan needs to STOP invading The Chadster's dreams! It's just so unfair! 😤😤😤

Anyway, onto tonight's AMAZING WrestleManiacard! 🎮🏆

WrestleMania 41 Night 2 Full Match Lineup

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena

Cody Rhodes defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against the new, evil version of John Cena! 🏆😈 This match is going to be the greatest championship match in the history of professional wrestling! 💯🔥 Cena seeking his 17th world title after turning to the dark side is the kind of long-term storytelling that only WWE can deliver! 📚🧠 The Chadster can't help but notice that Tony Khan doesn't understand how to book a true main event like this, instead relying on spotfests and dangerous moves that are so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 😤👎

Women's World Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

The Women's World Championship Triple Threat between IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley is going to revolutionize women's wrestling forever! 👑👸 Three of the most talented athletes on the planet battling in what will surely be the greatest women's match of all time! 🏅🔥 Meanwhile, over in AEW, Tony Khan is just throwing WWE rejects and people from some place called Stardom together without any convoluted storylines, hoping fans will simply appreciate their strong character work and in-ring technique. Auughh man! So unfair to WWE's women's division! 😤😡

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

AJ Styles versus Logan Paul might be the match The Chadster is most excited for! 👊💥 The pure wrestling ability of Styles combined with the mainstream appeal and natural athleticism of The Chadster's personal idol, Logan Paul, is going to create magic that will make every AEW match look like children playing in a backyard! 🪄✨ Tony Khan could never book something this appealing to both hardcore and casual fans because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🙄👎

Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker vs. Penta vs. Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio

The Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way with Bron Breakker defending against Penta, Finn Bálor, and Dominik Mysterio will be the greatest midcard title match in WrestleMania history! 🏅🔥 The mixture of styles and personalities, with the added drama of Judgement Day tension, is PROPER wrestling storytelling, unlike the random flips and dives you see in AEW that literally stab Triple H right in the back! 🔪😢

Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre – Sin City Street Fight

The Sin City Street Fight between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre will be the most brutal, hard-hitting, emotionally satisfying street fight ever seen! 🤼‍♂️🩸 This is how you book violence with purpose and meaning, not like AEW's disgusting blood and guts filled matches that are hardcore for harcore's sake, which isn't the proper way to do hardcore! 🧠👎

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. ? & Lyra Valkyria – WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match

Finally, the Women's Tag Team Championship match with Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez defending against Lyra Valkyria and a mystery partner will deliver the biggest surprise in wrestling history! 🤩❓Bayley was originally supposed to by Valkyria's partner, but was reportedly pulled from the event for storyline reasons. A lot of people on the internet are mad about this, but they are not true fans because they're questioning WWE's superior wisdom. The Chadster can't wait to see who Lyra chooses, and The Chadster guarantees it will be a better reveal than anything Tony Khan has ever done! 💯🔥

How to Watch WrestleMania 41 Night 2 and Why You'd Better

As Kevin Nash said on his podcast last week, "WWE's WrestleMania card is what real wrestling looks like. AEW is just Tony Khan playing with action figures and making explosion sounds with his mouth." 🎙️💯 Kevin Nash is truly one of the most objective voices in wrestling today, and he has The Chadster's Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 🏅✅

The Chadster is telling all the true wrestling fans that you would be shirking your duty if you don't tune into WrestleMania 41 tonight at 7ET/4PT on Peacock in the US and Netflix internationally! 📺🌎 The Chadster will be watching with a fresh case of White Claws, which The Chadster will try very hard not to throw at the TV (unless Tony Khan somehow ruins the show)! 🍹👍

The Chadster tried to get Keighleyanne to re-watch last night's night one of WrestleMania this morning with The Chadster, but she just sighed and said, "Chad, I already sat through it once. I'm not doing it again." 😢👫 The Chadster knows she meant "I agree that WrestleMania is amazing" by that deep sigh! 💕 Of course, she immediately went back to texting that guy Gary, which just shows how Tony Khan has poisoned even The Chadster's marriage! 📱😡

The Chadster will now hop in the Mazda Miata and head to the store for more White Claws to properly celebrate this historic Easter Sunday WrestleMania! 🚗💨 As Smash Mouth once wisely said, "You'll never know if you don't go," and The Chadster knows that tonight's WrestleMania is going to be an all-star event! ⭐🎵

