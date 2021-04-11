WrestleMania Delayed by Weather; A Sign From God?

Over a year after the coronavirus pandemic struck and put the live wrestling business, along with everything else, on pause, WrestleMania 37 features a live crowd at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. And viewers the show on Peacock were treated to a moving sign of wrestling fans, gathered together… maybe a little too closely together… ready to watch a wrestling show and hopefully not get any coronavirus.

Then we were welcomed by Vince McMahon and the entire roster on the stage. We heard America the Beautiful. And then we were immediately informed that WrestleMania will be delayed for weather. Thanks to a storm in Tampa, WWE likely legally has to pause for a certain amount of time. After all, you wouldn't want to have a steel cage match in a lightning storm. Especially when God is probably still looking for payback on Shane McMahon for that tag team match with Shawn Michaels.

"We'll need to wait just a little bit longer to see the EPIC clash between

@fightbobby and @DMcIntyreWWE for the #WWETitle at #WrestleMania!" WWE tweeted. "Action will resume when weather conditions permit."

And so, WWE has been forced to scramble, to keep the live crowd and television viewers occupied while WWE Superstars do their best to kill time cutting promos about matches they may or may not be able to have tonight. Shane McMahon, Braun Strowman, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, The New Day, and Kevin Owens have all had a shot at it already and we're only 24 minutes into the show, so WWE is burning through acts fast.

But here's the good news: Michael Cole just said WrestleMania will resume in five minutes, so there you have it: WrestleMania is back on for 8:30. Now time for Bianca Belair to kill a few more minutes.

