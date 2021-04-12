WrestleMania: Raw Underground's Dabba-Kato Helps Apollo Crews Win

WrestleMania 37 Night 2 has been a bit of a mixed bag. Not as good as Night 1, for sure. Or maybe the novelty has just worn off. In any case, in a promo video, Triple H congratulated Bad Bunny on his WrestleMania win and gave him a skull-shaped microphone. The video promoted a concert tour for Bad Bunny in 2022. Wale rapped Big E to the ring during his entrance, Apollo Crews followed, and the Intercontinental Championship got underway.

So the Nigerian Drum fight, an ancient duel created by Apollo's ancestors, apparently just meant the ring would be surrounded by drums, kendo sticks, and a gong for someone's head to get slammed into, not that people would play drums during the match, which would have been cooler. But they made up for it by getting the weapons involved right away. Badass spot: Big E gave Crews a urinage off the apron onto the steel chairs. Soon after, Crews hit a frogsplash through a table (Big E was meant to be on it), and Big E hit the Big Ending.

But Babatunde Aiyegbusi, known for a while in Raw Underground as Dabba-Kato, appeared out of nowhere, took out Big E, and pulled Crews on top of him for the pin, making Crews the new champ and giving an interesting new dimension to his act. As for Big E, the hometown curse strikes again! Also: I'm pretty sure nobody got hit with a drum.

Bleeding Cool's coverage of WrestleMania 37 Night 2 continues. Jeremy will be covering the next match, and then Chelsy after that, which means I think this was my last match of the night (unless WWE squeezes a surprise match in there). Enjoy the rest of WrestleMania, everyone, and thanks for reading about it here on Bleeding Cool.