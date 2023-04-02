WrestleMania Sunday Preview: WWE Crushes AEW Once More Tonight The Chadster previews tonight's epic WrestleMania Sunday showdowns, proving WWE is superior to AEW! 🤼‍♂️🔥 Forget Tony Khan, this is the REAL DEAL! 😡🚫

WrestleMania Sunday is upon us, and The Chadster is here to preview tonight's epic showdowns, proving once and for all that WWE is far superior to that dang AEW! 😤💪 As the only unbiased wrestling journalist around, The Chadster will give you the rundown of what to expect from the greatest wrestling show to ever take place in the history of the world! 🌎🤼‍♂️

🔮 WrestleMania Sunday Match Predictions: WWE's Triumph Over AEW Continues! 🏆👊

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes 🏆🤜

The Chadster was pretty cheesed off when Cody Rhodes helped form AEW, but he's made amends by returning to WWE and showing his loyalty. Roman Reigns has been a pillar of WWE, and The Chadster respects everything he and The Bloodline have accomplished. However, with The Usos losing the tag team championships to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn last night, it seems like The Bloodline's time is coming to an end. The Chadster predicts that Cody Rhodes will win the title in the most epic WrestleMania main event of all time. 🌟

Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka 👩🏾‍🦱🆚👩🏻‍🎤

Asuka's new, darker persona has given The Chadster the heebie-jeebies, invading his nightmares alongside Tony Khan. This makes her the ideal challenger for babyface champion Bianca Belair. This match will surely outshine anything AEW has ever done, with Belair retaining her championship. 🏆✨

Intercontinental Title Triple Threat Match: Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus 🥊🥊🥊

This match will be the hardest-hitting in the history of pro wrestling, putting AEW and NJPW to shame. Gunther, with his superior name, has had an impressive run as Intercontinental Champion. The Chadster believes his reign should continue, further sticking it to Tony Khan. 🏅😏

Hell in a Cell Match: Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Bálor 😈🔥

Edge has proven that loyalty to WWE pays off and that there's no need to debase oneself by joining second-rate companies like AEW, unlike his traitorous old partner, Christian Cage. Edge faces Finn Bálor's demon persona tonight, and though a victory would be huge for him, putting over Bálor is what's best for WWE. That's what should matter most! 🤼‍♂️🙌

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos 💪🆚🦍

Before Vince McMahon returned to WWE with "no creative control" (wink wink), The Chadster worried that he wouldn't see Brock Lesnar face the largest wrestler in WWE. Thankfully, this match made the card. Omos, being larger, will triumph over The Beast. Bigger is always better! 🏆👊

WrestleMania Showcase Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green 🌟🤼‍♀️

It's the ladies' turn with a WrestleMania Showcase tag match! The Chadster bets Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will win, earning a shot at the women's tag team championships and proving once and for all that WWE's women's and tag team divisions outshine AEW's. Take that, Tony Khan! 🙅‍♀️💢

How to Watch WrestleMania Sunday 📺👀

Don't miss out on this monumental event, starting at 8 ET/5 PT! 🕗🕔 WrestleMania Sunday will be streaming live on Peacock 🦚 in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else! 🌍

Auughh man! So unfair! AEW and Tony Khan are ruining the wrestling business with their crowd-pleasing tactics, stylistic variety, and less micromanaged performances! 😡🚫 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. They've even infiltrated The Chadster's personal life, making him sexually impotent and ruining his marriage to Keighleyanne, who ignores him for that guy Gary! 🙄💔 Tony Khan has haunted The Chadster's nightmares, chasing him through mazes, hallways, and wrestling arenas, all while booking shows that cheese The Chadster off. But try as he might, Tony Khan will not stop The Chadster from covering WrestleMania tonight!

But enough about AEW's evil ways. Make sure to come back tonight for The Chadster's extremely unbiased coverage of WrestleMania Sunday! 📝😌 For now, The Chadster is going to meditate and try to put any thought of AEW and Tony Khan's obsession with him out of his mind. 🧘‍♂️🙏 Tonight is all about WWE and WrestleMania! 🤼‍♂️🌟 So tune in and witness the greatness that is WWE, leaving AEW in the dust! 🌬️🔥

