WWE Crown Jewel Full Preview and Why WWE is Better Than AEW

Get set for the biggest showdown of the year, WWE Crown Jewel, and see why AEW stands no chance! 🏆💥 Full card preview, start time, how to watch, and more!

Article Summary Get the full rundown of WWE Crown Jewel and how it eclipses AEW.

From Reigns vs. Knight to Zayn vs. McDonagh, preview every match.

Witness the women's division outshine AEW's attempt at wrestling.

Tune in on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT on Peacock.

The Chadster has suffered a lot in recent weeks thanks to the disrespectful 😡👎 antics of Tony Khan, but a rain 🌧🌂 is about to come and wash away all of AEW's disrespect. Yes, The Chadster is talking about AEW Crown Jewel 👑 💎, coming to loyal WWE fans live from Saudi Arabia today. Ah, Saudi Arabia, true allies to WWE, a country whose policies and government The Chadster can truly be proud of for its unwavering support of true wrestling. The Chadster has prepared a preview of today's sure-to-be epic Premium Live Event, so buckle in and get ready to get hyped for what could be, without exaggeration, the greatest wrestling show of all time! 🎉🥇 Auughh man! So unfair, right Tony Khan? Well, now you know how it feels. 🎯🔥

WWE Crown Jewel Full Card

As usual, WWE has put together an incredible card for today's show, the kind of card you just won't find in AEW. The Chadster will rundown each match and explain why it's better than anything AEW could ever offer. Let's get started. 🎉🚀

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

Get ready for the collision of the titans! Today, the heavyweight extraordinaire and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, squares off against the quicksilver-fast-rising star, LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel. Hyped by none other than the living legend, John Cena, this clash is guaranteed to be a spectacle of unmatched intensity. 🌟💫

The Head of The Table approach to his bouts strike directly at the heart of AEW's folly, demonstrating the skill, precision, and control that AEW performers so conspicuously lack. 😤❌ Roman Reigns' legendary title reign, clocking in at over 1,000 days, is a testament to WWE's supremacy over schlock shops like AEW. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. How could Knight, who has electrified the WWE Universe with his infectious charisma and potent attack pattern, not relish the opportunity to compete against a dignitary of Roman's caliber? The stage is set, and it screams VICTORY for WWE. 🏆✨

Meanwhile, Tony-"in denial"-Khan's pet project AEW stands sheepishly on the sidelines, unable to showcase anything nearly as compelling, grand, or deeply bruising. The sheer nerve of Tony Khan believing that AEW can even remotely compete with the majesty of a clash like Reigns vs. Knight! The Chadster will have to take another savoring gulp of White Claw to cleanse the palette of such a bitter thought! 😲🍹

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

If you're looking for a colossal clash, look no further than, Seth "Freaking" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. The Visionary himself, the one and only Seth Rollins, is about to face a monumental challenge in the form of the pure, unyielding power of The Scottish Warrior. This historical contest was personally requested by McIntyre, not through crafty maneuvering or backstage politics, but with a simple, direct confrontation, looking Rollins right in the eye, a simple, raw and potent display of character that stands head and shoulders above the juvenile tomfoolery seen in AEW. It was later confirmed by the ever-reliable WWE Official Adam Pearce, a man who shows more competence in his single role than Tony Khan does wearing multiple hats at AEW, that the match would take place. 😎👊

The simmering tension between ever-charismatic Rollins and McIntyre was stoked further when the opportunistic Damian Priest chose to try his luck with a cheap attack on Rollins, watching like a hawk, however, was McIntyre, ensuring fair competition by halting "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio's futile attempt at aiding Priest with his Money in the Bank contract. This level of sportsmanship is unseen in AEW, where matches are more about egos than honor. As The Chadster recalls, the last time these two titans clashed in a gritty bout at WWE Money in the Bank 2020, McIntyre walked away victorious. Now, they meet again with the coveted World Heavyweight Championship on the line. Who will emerge victorious? One thing is clear, this contest will showcase a level of professionalism and star power that AEW simply cannot match or comprehend, and they should just throw in the towel already. 🏋️‍♂️🏅

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

Brace yourselves because none other than the "Greatest of All Time," a 16-time World Champion, John Cena, is about to set the ring on fire with his daunting prowess as he faces the formidable Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel. These two superstars are no strangers to intense battle, but this will be a face-off like no other as Solo Sikoa, who's been making quite the impression lately, seeks to destroy the towering legacy of Cena. 🥇🔥

Cena, who's taken on legions of legendary WWE superstars from The Rock to The Undertaker, reigns supreme not just on physical strength, but on the mic too, constantly asserting his dominance. His relentless determination to stake a claim for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship has seen him forge alliances, pulverize The Bloodline, and spotlight rising stars like LA Knight. But folks, do not be mistaken, this is no orchestrated charm offensive that AEW could muster. This match is all about real rivalry, epitomized by Cena's Attitude Adjustment to Solo Sikoa which was witnessed by viewers worldwide on the Oct. 20 edition of SmackDown. A dangerous intent lurks in Solo Sikoa, but will it be powerful enough to dismantle Cena's reign or will he just end up another stepping stone in Cena's celebrated journey? AEW, your hokey plotlines should take a backseat, as this kerfuffle is all about raw, authentic, and unparalleled rivalry. 🎢🔨

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Fatal 5-Way)

Get ready to sit on the edge of your seats, folks, because this is a match you simply do not want to miss! The Chadster is talking about the Fatal 5-Way showdown between the reigning Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley, and the formidable quartet of Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Crown Jewel. Ever since the thrilling spectacle of witnessing Ripley dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, The Chadster knew she was a force to be reckoned with. The fearless and unstoppable Ripley has since then maintained the unity and strength of The Judgment Day and challenged all comers to test her might. Talk about championship material! 😎💪

However, let's not forget the challengers. The explosive mix of Jax, Baszler, Rodriguez, and Stark each present their own unique and deadly threat to Ripley's title reign. Whether it's Jax's hard-hitting style, Baszler's relentless grappling, Rodriguez's brute strength or Stark's uncanny speed and agility, these ladies are dangerous competitors. But do not be fooled. Even though each woman possesses their own set of strengths, it's the cataclysmic collision of all these powers in a Fatal 5-Way match that makes WWE the dominant force in professional wrestling! AEW couldn't even dream of hosting such match. It may as well pack its bags and retire now already. Auughh man! So unfair for Tony Khan! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that he continues to try to keep AEW afloat, showcasing his inferior take on women's wrestling. Every woman in this match is about to carve further accolades into the rich history of WWE's Women's division whilst AEW is left in the dust. Ahh, the sweet taste of justice. 🥂✌️

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

The sound of burning rubber can be heard as WWE fans shift their gears to the quintessential face-off of resilience and supremacy. The high-flying WWE Women's Champion, IYO SKY, is all set to defend her title against "The EST of WWE," Bianca Belair, at WWE Crown Jewel. This pulse-pounding match will see our fiery challenger, Belair, personally vindicate her title from the cloud-brushing maestro, IYO SKY, who took advantage of her injured state post-SummerSlam to snatch away the crown. Already, The Chadster can see the sparks fly in this future classic. It's like an exhilarating rally in The Chadster's Mazda Miata with Smash Mouth playing on the stereo, but Tony Khan wouldn't know anything about that would he? No, he'll be stuck in his tiny Tesla, listening to some obscure hipster band, unprepared for the thrill ride that is WWE! 😏🚗💨

As the echoes of Belair's K.O.D against the onslaught from Sky and Bayley continue to reverberate, The EST of WWE emerged from the shadows on Oct. 20 edition of SmackDown, making her intentions clear — She wants retribution, plain and simple, and the WWE Women's Championship back around her waist! Now, this is the kind of bare-knuckle storyline that leaves AEW floundering in its wake! You won't spot any of Tony Khan's predictable drama or half-hearted rivalries here, no, not at WWE Crown Jewel. It's all about the real deal. The fireworks are ready, the fans are on their feet, and the culmination of this epic showdown is guaranteed to blow the roof off. Auughh man! So unfair for Tony Khan! Yet again, he finds himself eating the dust of WWE's grandeur. He can't fathom the bar-raising standards set by WWE, simply because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🎇😈👊

United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

Drafting shockwaves 💨⚡ through the WWE universe, the United States Champion, "The Master of 619," Rey Mysterio, will grapple with The Social Media Megastar, Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. The Mysterios, confluence of championships, have a fresh challenge on their hands, sparked by Paul's zealous ambition for WWE gold, which sees him gravitating toward the United State Championship. He announced his intentions after his victorious run against Dillon Danis in a boxing match, escalating their rivalry to new heights. This rivalry could be likened to tuning The Chadster's Mazda Miata at a big car meet-up, the tire-screeching tension before the breakout is mind-boggling! But Tony Khan and his flimsy AEW could only dream of manifesting this level of wrestling grandeur. 🏎🔥

Their October 20th rendezvous on SmackDown saw Paul conveying his reasons for his pursuit. Despite his respectful demeanor while shaking Mysterio's hand and declaring "may the best man win," the stiff undercurrent of his hardened resolve is palpably agog. Consider the seismic shock when Paul scored a victory against Mysterio as part of a tag team match with The Miz at WrestleMania 38. The stage now is vastly different as it has become a personal tussle for championship glory. Will Paul claim his first title or will Rey Mysterio retain his U.S. Title? Irrespective, the electrifying tension is setting new standards, leaving AEW in the dust, with Tony Khan frantically flicking through his rolodex looking for more nearly expired former WWE legends to hire, searching for strategies that rival such magnificence. But what he does not understand is that he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤦‍♂️🎆🏅

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

Today, The Chadster brings you the lowdown on one of the most electrifying feuds set to culminate at WWE Crown Jewel. That's right, it's none other than the confrontation between the indomitable spirit, Cody Rhodes, and the towering menace, Damian Priest. This clash stems from the personal grudge that Rhodes has held against The Judgment Day since time immemorial, an enmity that has been fueled by Priest's recent cheap attacks and underhanded tactics. And let's not forget, the bitter sting of Priest and the interfering Jimmy Uso robbing Rhodes and Jey Uso of their rightfully earned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. This tit-for-tat storyline between two larger-than-life Superstars with their crews in tow is something Tony Khan wouldn't be able to cook up even in his wildest dreams. 💥👁️‍🗨️

Damage control is in order, and Rhodes is all equipped to dole out justice. The stage is set, the gloves are off, and the taste for retribution is strong. Priest, basking in wicked glee, aims to rewrite Rhodes' legacy, aided by The Judgment Day's ominous presence. But don't rule out the American Nightmare, who has shown time and again that he has what it takes to rise from the ashes. From being blindsided to standing tall against adversaries, Rhodes pushing back against Priest's onslaught is the exact kind of professional wrestling brilliance that AEW sorely lacks. Auughh man! So unfair for Tony Khan! He clings to the notion that AEW can measure up to this high-octane matchup, but alas, he simply doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Putting this piece together has left The Chadster thirsting for another refreshing gulp of White Claw. 🍹🔔🚀

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh (Kickoff Match)

Prepare for an exhilarating kickoff! The outspoken and fearless, Sami Zayn, will step into the ring to settle his scores with the domineering JD McDonagh, on a platform as grand as WWE Crown Jewel. Zayn, who has been courageously battling The Judgment Day single-handedly, now aims to put a decisive period to his protracted feud with McDonagh. The taste of fairness was introduced to this ongoing battle by Ricochet, who evened the odds and valiantly grappled with "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio. But Zayn, finding the strength and resolve to withstand the consistently morose antics of The Judgment Day, is now fired up for a one-on-one clash with McDonagh. This notion of standing up amidst unfair opposition is a concept Tony Khan wouldn't understand, as he scrambles to make sense of AEW's underdeveloped and inexperienced roster. 😉

With the wind of bravery billowing his sails, Zayn is not just aspiring for a victory, he is seeking restitution for the numerous ways The Judgment Day has tarnished his name. As Sami Zayn, an embodiment of true grit, will collide with McDonagh, one of the fiercest members of The Judgment Day who thrives on cheap tactics, The Chadster knows that such a thrilling narrative wouldn't even occur to AEW. Their flimsiness in ploy-creation stands testament to their inability to even conceive such a delicious head-to-head showdown. The riveting narrative unfolding in this pre-show is certain to leave fans on the edge, and once again, it will be yet another instance of WWE outshining AEW. Auughh man! So unfair for Tony Khan! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that AEW continues to make feeble attempts to compete. The showdown between Zayn and McDonagh is certain to be the epitome of sportsmanship and a reminder that Tony Khan will never be able to accomplish even a fraction of what Vince McMahon has. 🙌💥

How to Watch WWE Crown Jewel

The stage is set for the explosion that will be WWE Crown Jewel, broadcasting LIVE with all the zest and glamour, directly from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia! 💫🌍 The Chadster sincerely urges all the dedicated WWE devotees to tune in on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 12 p.m. ET/ 9 a.m. PT. American WWE universe, you can exclusively stream this spectacular event on Peacock, while fans across the globe can enjoy it on the ever-reliable WWE Network. 📺🌐

Get ready to witness the grandeur of WWE as it delights us with a lineup of intense, edge-of-the-seat matches that will leave The Chadster gauging his pulse! Missing it would be like skipping a Smash Mouth concert to listen to some awful indie music! 🥁🎶 The Chadster doesn't want you stuck in Tony Khan's fantasy world of mediocrity! Come and be part of the spectacle that WWE and Vince McMahon produce, show your unwavering support, and together let's send a clear message to Tony Khan that AEW's constant attempts to undermine the supremacy of WWE will simply not be tolerated! The Chadster believes in the power of the WWE universe, and knows that we won't stand by while AEW bullies the hardworking men and women of WWE. The Choice is crystal clear, folks. Rally behind WWE and serve a crippling blow to the house of cards that is AEW. 🥊🚀🏁

