WWE Embarrassed as AEW-Affiliated NFL Belts Outsell All Others

The Jacksonville Jaguars, the team owned by Tony Khan, outsold all other WWE NFL replica title belts, another massive blow to true WWE fans everywhere. 💔😡

It's another beautiful day and while The Chadster was cruising around in his roaring Mazda Miata with the echoes of Smash Mouth's profound lyrics bouncing in his head, something so outrageous popped up on the WWE scene. WWE, in an extraordinary partnership with Fanatics and the NFL 🏈🤝, has introduced NFL-branded WWE replica title belts. Can you believe it? Each of the 32 NFL franchises were supposed to have their share, which they did initially. But then, the biggest shock happened! The belts for the Jacksonville Jaguars, owned by none other than Tony Khan 😡, vanished from the listings! 🚫💨

If you thought WWE felt somehow threatened by the football team owned by their rival and removed the belts themselves out of some sense of pettiness, believe The Chadster, that's far from the truth. Fanatics spokesperson was quick to place a neat bow on our frustration stating these belts simply sold out! Sold out! Is this a football game or a wrestling match? 🤼‍♀️🏈 Clearly, Fanatics and WWE wouldn't lie about this, so it must be devastatingly true, despite the fact that the Jaguars were ranked 30th out of 32 in ticket sales last year and that many other popular, major market teams would seem more likely to sell out first. Pettiness isn't something WWE is known for.

Tony Khan's team, The Jacksonville Jaguars, selling out of WWE/NFL title belts first feels like a brutal elbow drop right on the chests of loyal WWE fans. 🤕💥 Does NFL understand anything about the wrestling business? Not. A. Single. Thing. ❤️‍🔥 By allowing this sell-out, WWE has to gulp down another public embarrassment 🙄, akin to that instances when AEW All In crushed the all-time ticket record at Wembley Stadium or when AEW Dynamite gleefully pushed NXT to Tuesday nights after sweeping the Wednesday Night Ratings Wars. 📉

Aughh man! This is so unfair! Was Tony Khan masterminding all this, buying all the belts himself to upstage and bully WWE? How can someone be so dang disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it? 😡💔

A celestial ray of light in this mess is that The Chadster, Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger stand as an unbiased fort, dedicated to objective journalism in the wrestling world. But here's a heart-wrenching ponder, do they, too, undergo such torments from Tony Khan for their undying commitment? 🤔💔 The Chadster can do nothing other than call on his fellow unbiased colleagues to combat Tony Khan's antics by purchasing as many of the other belts as possible. The Chadster doesn't have $600 to buy his own belt, but if anyone is feeling generous, The Chadster would like a belt branded for his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. Thank you in advance for your support of WWE.

Till this agony eases, The Chadster will continue to fight, fueled by the words of the great Smash Mouth, "I ain't the sharpest tool in the shed," but The Chadster certainly is the most dedicated to the REAL wrestling business. 💪🎵

