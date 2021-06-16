WWE Expands Subprime Lending with Capitol One Credit Card

WWE and Credit One have revealed the details of their new credit card offering, first announced as part of a partnership agreement between the two companies last year. The new card will be called the WWE Champion Credit Card, and just like the WWE Championship, they're giving them out to pretty much anyone these days.

From a Credit One press release:

Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card issuers in the country, announced today the launch of the WWE Champion Credit Card, the first credit card unveiled as part of the multiyear agreement with global entertainment company WWE. The WWE Champion Credit Card gives card members the opportunity to show off their love of WWE while earning cash back rewards on everyday purchases.

The bonuses in question:

% cash back rewards on eligible internet, cable, satellite TV, and mobile phone services

2% cash back rewards on eligible dining purchases

1% cash back rewards on all other purchases

WWE merchandise discounts

Up to 10% cash back rewards from participating merchants through the More Rewards Program

Credit One Bank and WWE will be working together to provide additional card member benefits specifically tailored for WWE fans.

But that's not all. The WWE Champion Credit Card also comes with benefits such as:

A $49 annual fee.

An exorbitant 23.99% APR

Late payment and returned payment fees of up to $39

An arbitration clause surrendering your ability to challenge Credit One in court

And more!

"WWE has the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to give them an opportunity to not only earn cash back rewards but get exclusive opportunities on WWE merchandise and experiences with the new WWE Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank," said Stephanie McMahon in the press release. And if you can't trust Stephanie McMahon, true believers, who can you trust?