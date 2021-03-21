WWE Fastlane – Crews vs. Big E Would Have Been Better on Smackdown

WWE Fastlane is the final PPV stop on the road to WrestleMania, or some such. Really, it's kind of a throwaway PPV, since most of the major matches are already booked for WrestleMania. Some obvious stuff has happened already, like Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair turning on each other during the Women's Tag Team Championship match. The only match that might cause something to change for WrestleMania is Reigns vs. Bryan, and not because we have any illusions that Bryan is winning, but because he might lose in a questionable-enough way to get him added to Edge vs. Reigns as a three-way.

WWE Fastlane Results Part 2

Shane McMahon is seen leaving a trainer's office with a crutch and an ice pack on his knee. Supposedly, he injured himself training. Elias accosts Shane, asking for a spot on the WrestleMania card. Shane doesn't want to hear it right now, but Elias won't relent. Shane has an idea.

Apollo Crew vs. Big E – WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Time for the Intercontinental title match. A video package explains to us why Apollo Crews suddenly speaks with a Nigerian accent. We didn't pay attention to it, but we assume he got hit in the head with a rock or something.

Big E comes in hot, spearing Apollo right out of the ring and beats him down on the apron. But he runs out of steam and Apollo takes over. Apollo's offense consists of rest holds until Big E manages to pin him out of nowhere, though it's unclear that happened because the announcers are confused about who won for a few minutes.

Winner: Big E

Crews beats down Big E after the match. There was no reason for this match to be on PPV at Fastlane. It would have been better suited to happening on Smackdown. Presumably, these two will fight for real at WrestleMania.

Well, that was easy. Back to Chelsy for the next match. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as we continue to bring you live restuls from WWE Fastlane.