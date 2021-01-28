WWE NXT – Is Finn Balor the Next Member of Undisputed Era?

Howdy, everyone! Chadster here, feeling much better tonight now that my wife Keighleyanne finally came home. Not that she was able to provide a very satisfying explanation for why she was home three hours late. Who stays out until almost 9PM on a Wednesday night? It really messed with The Chadster's plans to watch NXT and recap it for all of you. But that's over now. And The Chadster has a job to do. So what if The Chadster has had two White Claw seltzers tonight. Let's do this.

WWE NXT Recap – January 27th, 2021

NXT gets started with the first match right away. Personally, The Chadster prefers a 20-40 minute promo to start a wrestling show, but this will have to do.

Drake Maverick and Killian Dane vs. MSK – Dusty Rhodes Classic Round 2

Drake Maverick and Killian Dane are a lovable pairing and they're WWE vets. MSK were wrestling for another company two months ago. So you know who The Chadster is rooting for in this one. Unfortunately, sometimes WWE knows better than The Chadster. MSK win this one when Nash Carter pins Drake Maverick.

Winners: MSK

Chad's Rating: ****1/2

Dang it!

McKenzie Mitchel interviews Curt Stallion, who is gunning for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

Aliyah and Jessi Kamea vs. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez – Dusty Rhodes Classic

Here's the thing The Chadster is having trouble wrapping his mind around. If Keighleyanne just had to stay late at work and lost track of the time, why didn't she answer The Chadster's phone calls? The Chadster tried her cell phone and her work line. If The Chadster was working late, he would definitely answer if Keighleyanne called. Well, unless The Chadster was watching NXT. But Keighleyanne swears she wasn't watching wrestling.

Sorry. The Chadster got a little distracted there. Gonzales pins Kamea for the win.

Winners: Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai

Chad's Rating: ****1/4

McKenzie Mitchell interviews The Way, but Johnny Gargano freaks out when she mentions KUSHIDA. Gargano is paranoid about losing to him twice. After The Way walk away, Dexter Lumis appears from behind a curtain.

Scarlett reads tarot cards.

Tegan Nox has apparently been training with Brie Larson and a show about it will debut on Larson's YouTube page tomorrow. Cool! The Chadster works out himself. A lot of people notice, even if Keighleyanne doesn't.

Tyler Rust vs. Dante Rios

It's really nice of Malcolm Bivens to book a confidence booster match for Tyler Rust like this. Rust makes Rios tap out, though Rios put up a decent fight.

Winner: Tyler Rust

Chad's Rating: ****1/4



Bivens takes a selfie with Rust over his fallen opponent.

McKenzie Mitchell is about to interview Finn Balor, but Kyle O'Reilly interrupts. There are some trust issues here, but they're on the same page ahout beating up Oney and Lorcan tonight in the main event.

Grizzled Young Veterans vs. KUSHIDA and Leon Ruff – Dusty Rhodes Classic

The Grizzled Young Veterans, going by the really cool nickname The GYV, cut a promo on Kushida and Ruff before the match. They claim their experience as a tag team will win the day here. And that's true. When you have a lot of experience partnering with someone, there's a certain bond. That's why The Chadster is upset that Keighleyanne has seemed so distant lately. All she does is text Gary on her phone all the time instead of watching NXT and talking about wrestling ratings with The Chadster. The other night, I asked if she wanted go for a drive in the Miata. She always likes a ride in the Miata, but she just told me, "Chad, you're drunk, go to sleep," and got right back to texting with Gary. What the heck is up with that? Oh yeah, The GYV pick up the win here.

Winners: Grizzled Young Veterans

Chad's Rating: ****1/4

Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory attack KUSHIDA And Ruff after the match. Dexter Lumis appears to scare them away.

Curt Stallion was jumped backstage, allegedly by Legado del Fantasma. The Chadster says "allegedly" because that's how a journalist says things. William Regal tracks down Santos Escobar and tells him Curt Stallion will get his title shot next week and that Escobar better not attack him again. Escobar shrugs him off, but then he finds what looks like a tarot card from Scarlett under his Cruiserweight Championship.

Promo: Toni Storm

Toni Storm tries to cut a promo on Io Shirai but Shirai comes out and they get in a fight. Then Mercedez Martinez shows up and they all fight. Storm stands tall over Shirai at the end of it all.

McKenzie Mitchell interviews Swerve about his match with Bronson Reed lately. He doesn't make a whole lot of sense to The Chadster. Something about pointing fingers.

Imperium video package.

McKenzie Mitchell interviews Adam Cole and Roderick Strong about their match next week. They're facing Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in the Dusty Rhodes Classic. They're ready for it.

Bronson Reed vs. Isaiah "Swerve" Scott

Here's the thing. The Chadster asked Keighleyanne straight up. "Were you hanging out with Gary?" She just asked The Chadster was being serious right now but that's not a denial, you know what I mean? The Chadster knows things haven't exactly been perfect lately. These are stressful times. But that's no reason to let a perfectly thing slip away. REed pins Swerve with the TSunami.

Winner: Bronson Reed

Chad's Rating: ****1/2

Now Tomasso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher cut a promo about their match with Undisputed Era next week.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly

Okay. The Chadster admits he's been distracted tonight, but he's absolutely going to pay attention to this main event.

It's just that, The Chadster does everything right. Yeah, being the wife of a pro wrestling journalist isn't easy. Nothing worth doing is. But one day, all of The Chadster's shilling on behalf of WWE is gonna pay off and The Chadster will get a cushy job like Ryan Satin. Then Keighleyanne will be sorry, won't she? I bet Gary will never get a job kissing WWE's ass for money. You know what, Keighleyanne? The Chadster doesn't have to put up with this! He could just get in the Miata, drive away, and not look back, Maybe the Chadster will just follow WWE around the country when they start touring again like he's always wanted to!

…

Dang it! The Chadster did it again, didn't he! O'Reilly makes Burch tap out to get the win for his team.

Winner: Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly

Chad's Rating: ****3/4

After the match, Pete Dunne joins Lorcan and Burch to attack, but Undisputed Era runs out to make the save and NXT goes off the air.

That's all, folks. The only thing left to do is wait for the ratings and pray that network outage during the beginning of Dynmate was enough for NXT to win the ratings tonight. Personal issues for The Chadster notwithstanding, tonight was a great episode of NXT. The bext episode ever, The Chadster is pretty sure. Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, he has to go apologize to Keighleyanne and beg for her forgiveness.

