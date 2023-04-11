WWE NXT Preview: A Fatal 4-Way Match To Determine #1 Contender Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where we'll see a Fatal 4-Way Match to determine the Number One Contender for the NXT Title.

There's a new top dog in NXT, and his name is Carmelo Hayes. After defeating the mighty Bron Breakker to become the new NXT Champion at Stand & Deliver, Hayes made it clear on last week's show that he plans on holding onto the title for a good long while. That didn't sit well with the former Champion Breakker, who didn't appreciate how Hayes (with an assist from Trick Williams) cheated to win. With Spring Breakin' around the corner, Hayes will be defending the title for the first time, but against who?

That question will be answered tonight on WWE NXT when we see a Fatal 4-Way Match between Dragon Lee, JD McDonagh, and two yet-to-be-named opponents. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's match.

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will soon learn who will be first to challenge him for his title, as a Fatal 4-Way Match will determine who faces Hayes at Spring Breakin'. The first two competitors were announced over the weekend as Dragon Lee was confirmed on Saturday and JD McDonagh on Sunday. Their inclusion in the match leaves just two spots. Who will join the fray and walk out of NXT as the No. 1 Contender to the NXT Championship? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Von Wagner taking on Ilja Dragunov, and if Wagner loses, Robert Stone will leave him; Fallon Henley & Kiana James will attempt to win back the Women's Tag Team Titles from Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn; Sol Ruca will battle Tiffany Stratton; and Chase U will hold an "MVP Ceremony" for Duke Hudson.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.