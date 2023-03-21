WWE NXT Preview: It's Ilja Dragunov vs JD McDonagh – Again Check out our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where Ilja Dragunov will battle his enemy JD McDonagh one-on-one once again.

WWE NXT has been in a weird spot as of late. There has been plenty of good matches from those whom you would expect to see week in and week out. But storyline-wise, you can kind of hear the gasping. It just doesn't feel like there's much juice there right now, and that's really a shame as we approach what should be their biggest show of the year, NXT Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania weekend. And yet, it feels like they're spinning their tires each week with matches of no importance and certain stars missing. It's not a good look for the brand, and it doesn't create much of an impetus to keep tuning in.

If you do tune in, you will see another in what I'm sure will be a good showing by two of the brand's best in-ring talents, Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh, as the duo is set to collide yet again tonight on NXT. Why this isn't being saved for Stand & Deliver? Your guess is as good as mine. Let's see what WWE.com thinks.

The incredible rivalry between Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh adds perhaps its final chapter as the Superstars will meet once again inside an NXT ring. The Mad Dragon's return to NXT a few weeks ago has not sat right with The Irish Ace, especially since Dragunov injured McDonagh's eye and forced him out of action. Both Superstars have shared bitter barbs and have promised to tear each other to pieces in what is sure to be a crazed affair. What will happen when these two bitter rivals meet? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight on NXT, we'll see Indi Hartwell face Tiffany Stratton, with the winner qualifying for the NXT Women's Championship Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver, while Lyra Valkyria takes on Ivy Nile in another qualifying match, and Chase U will battle Schism in a "Great Debate"… whatever the hell that means. Hopefully, it's at least better than the infamous Scott Steiner and Chris Nowinski debate on Raw about the Iraq War in 2003.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on USA.