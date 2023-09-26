Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: NXT, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: The Global Heritage Invitational Finals Tonight

Our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, where Butch will battle Joe Coffey in the NXT Global Heritage Invitational Finals.

The most recent tournament in NXT will be coming to an end tonight, as the two men left standing, Butch and Joe Coffey will battle it out live tonight on the USA Network to see who will be the winner and earn the right to challenge Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup at No Mercy. The tournament started several weeks ago, with NXT stars from different brackets representing their country of origin facing off until we have just two left. England's Butch and Scotland's Joe Coffey will duke it out tonight not only for some international supremacy, but also for a chance to add some hardware to their collection.

Does either competitor have the edge going into tonight's Global Heritage Invitational Finals match? Will Noam Dar get involved? Let's see what WWE.com says.

The inaugural NXT Global Heritage Invitational concludes as Butch and Joe Coffey compete to see who will go to NXT No Mercy to face Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup. Butch won Group A convincingly, while Group B needed a Triple Threat Match to decide the victor, which was ultimately Gallus' Coffey. Will the Brawling Brute punch his ticket to No Mercy, or will Gallus boys once again be on top? Tune in to WWE NXT next Tuesday on USA at 8/7C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Eddy Thorpe take on Dijak in a Strap Match, Gigi Dolin battling Blair Davenport in singles action, and NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes singing the contract for his title match against Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy.

To catch all of the action, make sure to tune in to WWE NXT live tonight at 8 p.m. on the USA Network.

