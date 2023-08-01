Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, NXT, NXT Great American Bash, peacock, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: The Great American Bash Fallout & Lots More!

Our preview for this week's WWE NXT on USA Network: Jacy Jayne battles Lyra Valkyria, the fallout from The Great American Bash & more.

America can consider itself bashed greatly, as this past Sunday night saw NXT hold their Premium Live Event on Peacock, The Great American Bash. Every title in NXT was put on the line, but only one changed hands when Tony D'Angelo and Stacks captured the Tag Team Championship from Gallus. We got two very solid matches for the NXT Championship and the NXT Women's Championship, respectively, and one absolute dud in Gable Steveson vs Baron Corbin, which is widely called one of the worst debut matches of all time. You know someone is bad when the crowd starts cheering for Baron Corbin. So with all of those going ons and more, tonight's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network should see some notable developments.

We also saw Jacy Jayne and Lyra Valkyria come to blows Sunday night, and as a result, the two will face one another in the ring tonight on WWE NXT. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's grudge match.

The bitter battle between Lyra Valkyria and Jacy Jayne comes to a head this Tuesday on NXT as the two Superstars will collide. Valkyria and Jayne have been at each other's throats for weeks, and after their most recent match, Jayne plucked the sacred feathers from Valkyria's ring attire, causing the Irish Superstar to reevaluate her next plan of attack. Now, after wise words from WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and after the two fought backstage at NXT Great American Bash, Valkyria and Jayne will tangle in what should be a vicious fight.

Tune in to NXT this Tuesday on USA at 8/7 C to see if Valkyria can get payback or if Jayne truly has her number. Along with that, tonight, we will see Eddy Thorpe taking on Dijak while Schism will be holding an interrogation. To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

