WWE NXT Preview: The Last Show Before WrestleMania Weekend It's our preview for tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where Grayson Waller will respond to Johnny Gargano's match challenge at NXT Stand & Deliver.

We are just days away from the biggest weekend of the year for wrestling: WrestleMania weekend! While there will be plenty of other promotions in town this weekend, all eyes in Hollywood will be on all things WWE as they have live events scheduled Friday through Monday night. One of the biggest events is the NXT brand's Mania week offering on Saturday afternoon, NXT Stand & Deliver, where we will see all of the brand's titles on the line and maybe some young stars making big names for themselves while in the spotlight. But before then, we have one more episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network to get through first, and we'll see if the youngest brand of WWE can make a good argument to tune in on Saturday.

One of the matches everyone is looking forward to at NXT Stand & Deliver is the long-time-coming grudge match between Grayson Waller and former NXT star Johnny Gargano. Gargano is deadset on revenge, but will Waller agree to his terms on tonight's show? Let's see what WWE.com says.

One week after Johnny Gargano laid down the challenge of an Unsanctioned Match, Grayson Waller will issue his response ahead of NXT Stand & Deliver. The two men are already scheduled to meet at NXT Stand & Deliver, but Waller took it a step further and laid a beatdown on Gargano in front of Candice and the pair's infant son, forcing Gargano to up the stakes and put forth the stipulation. What will Waller have to say before the two meet in a one-on-one match? Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on Tuesday on USA to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see a Triple Threat Match between Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca, and Ivy Nile to determine the final entrant in this weekend's Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Championship, while the men will have a Battle Royal to determine the final entrant in this weekend's Fatal 5-Way Match for the North American Championship.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on USA.