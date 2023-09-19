Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: becky lynch, Carmelo Hayes, dominik mysterio, NXT, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: The Top Two Champions In NXT Face Each Other

Our preview of tonight's WWE NXT on USA, where NXT Champ Carmelo Hayes will face North American Champ Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match.

The two guys with the top two prizes in NXT will go one-on-one tonight for the first time ever, albeit without the gold on the line. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes will face the NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in tonight's main event on WWE NXT on the USA Network with only bragging rights at stake. While the North American Championship is a mountain Hayes has already climbed, it would be interesting to see if he could solidify himself as an all-time great in NXT by holding both titles at once. Alas, that will have to come another day as tonight's match is all about pride and ego.

So is Carmelo Hayes set to put Dirty Dom in his place, or does the youngest member of The Judgement Day have some tricks up his sleeve? Let's see what WWE.com says about tonight's battle.

Champions will clash on NXT as Carmelo Hayes and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio will battle to see who really runs the brand. Hayes, the NXT Champion, has been unwelcoming toward "Dirty Dom ever since he arrived in NXT and especially when he won the North American Title thanks to his Judgment Day cohorts. Mysterio, meanwhile, has disrespected every Superstar he's encountered, including Wes Lee, Axiom, Dragon Lee, Mustafa Ali and Lyra Valkyria, all of which has irked Hayes. What will happen when these two Superstars clash in the middle of the ring? Tune in to NXT on Tuesday on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Roxanne Perez take on Lola Vice, the continuation of the Global Heritage Invitational as Tyler Bate will face Butch, while Duke Hudson battles Joe Coffey, and we will hear from the new Women's Champion Becky Lynch to kick off the show this week.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on USA.

