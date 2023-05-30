WWE NXT Preview: Weaponized Steel Cage Match Opens Tonight's Show Here's our preview for tonight's episode of WWE NXT on USA, where Gigi Dolin will battle Jacy Jayne inside a Weaponized Steel Cage.

Since the end of the Toxic Attraction faction, the two remaining members of the trio in NXT have been at war with one another. Jacy Jayne turned on and brutalized her longtime tag team partner Gigi Dolin in a moment that instantly stirred up memories of Shawn Michaels putting Marty Jannetty through a barber shop window. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions have been out to destroy each other ever since, costing each other Title opportunities along the way. Now tonight on WWE NXT on the USA Network, they will be allowed to do some severe damage to each other when they are locked inside a Steel Cage filled with weapons.

The potentially career-shortening match will kick off tonight's show. Who will survive? Let's see what WWE.com says.

The NXT ring isn't enough for archrivals Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to settle their differences, so now the former allies will collide in one of the most destructive matches possible, a Weaponized Steel Cage Match. Dolin and Jayne have been two of the most successful Superstars in NXT, stemming back from their time as members of Toxic Attraction. Jayne, however, severed their friendship when she ruthlessly booted Dolin through a door, which has put the two on a warpath with one another. Dolin got the better of Jayne and even injured her in a one-on-one match, but Jayne made a shocking return at NXT Stand & Deliver and cost Dolin a chance at the NXT Women's Championship by tossing her off a ladder. Jayne followed that up with a win over Dolin in a singles match, but the two Superstars still want a piece of each other and are sure to get it in this unique Steel Cage Match where weapons will be prominently available. What will happen when Dolin and Jayne attempt to destroy one another inside a weaponized Steel Cage? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Roxanne Perez's mystery attacker revealed, NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes speaking after his victory over Bron Breakker this weekend, and the new NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton celebrating her first title victory.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!