WWE Plans to Launch Naomi Evolution on Smackdown Tomorrow

Last week, WWE honored the five-year anniversary of the Women's Evolution (TM) by recreating the abysmal conditions that led to it in the first place. In 2015, after suffering through years of WWE treating its female wrestlers as little more than eye-candy, fed-up fans started a hashtag, #GiveDivasAChance. WWE responded by introducing Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley to the main roster and then taking credit for starting a "women's revolution" and finally treating women with some measure of equality, as if finally stopping a bad thing they'd been doing for years was somehow worthy of adulation.

Two weeks ago on Smackdown, WWE had the female members of its roster who haven't yet contracted coronavirus compete in a "Karaoke Showdown," giving fans flashbacks to the bad old days. The winner of that match was veteran superstar Naomi, and the following week, Naomi competed in a 2-minute match on Smackdown against Lacey Evans. That was more than enough to get fans tweeting yet another hashtag: #NaomiDeservesBetter.

And once again, WWE looks to capitalize on the solution to the problem they themselves caused by giving Naomi some kind of push. An announcement on WWE.com reveals: The Miz & John Morrison always have the finger on the pulse of sports-entertainment, and they'll be joined by last week's center of attention when Naomi stops by "Miz TV." Naomi set social media aglow last week after her loss to Lacey Evans led many in the WWE Universe to back up the exuberant Superstar. The Sassy Southern Belle gained control of the match by tying Naomi's hair to the ropes and then landing a Woman's Right to get the victory. What will Naomi have to say about last week's loss and the reaction from the WWE Universe? Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown on FOX at 8/7 C to catch the latest edition of "Miz TV."