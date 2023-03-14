WWE Raw: Did Otis Just Join the Maximum Male Models? Are Alpha Academy breaking up? Otis walked out on Chad Gable to join the Maximum Male Models on WWE Raw last night.

It looks like there may be trouble in paradise between WWE Raw's team of quintessential jobbers to the stars: Alpha Academy. Frustrated with Chad Cable's demanding training schedule (and probably also with losing all the time), Otis went missing on WWE Raw last night. And when the former Shorty G found his tag team partner, he had taken up with a new, unsavory crowd: former WWE Smackdown superstars, the Maximum Male Models.

Gable located Otis, now going by the name Otise, backstage posing for the camera. A panicked Gable quickly tried to smooth things over with his friend, offering to do photo shoots with him. But when Gable posed, his mere visage broke the camera (it's happened to all of us). After telling Gable off, the Maximum Male Models left… and rather than join Gable for a last-minute training session, Otis went with them.

Is this the end of Alpha Academy? Is Otise now an official member of the Maximum Male Models? And if so, will Gable be able to handle to workload of losing double the matches on WWE Raw each week? These questions and more may or may not be answered on a future episode.

In other WWE Raw highlights, Brock Lesnar and Omos came face-to-face on WWE Raw last night, and… well, not much happened because, let's face it, this isn't gonna be a long match at WrestleMania, so they have to save something.

Asuka once again saved her WrestleMania opponent, WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair, from a beatdown after Belair defeated Chelsea Green in a match.

Seth Rollins squashed Baron Corbin (maybe he can take Otis's place).

Bronson Reed squashed Elias even harder (is he the new Otis?).

Cody Rhodes beat LA Knight on WWE Raw last night as well…

Austin Theory tried to get some of his heat back after being humiliated by John Cena last week by beating Angelo Dawkins on WWE Raw last night.

And in the main event of WWE Raw, Solo Sikoa defeated Kevin Owens, bringing us ever close to a reunion between Owens and Sami Zayn.