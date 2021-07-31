WWE Raw: Goldberg to Answer Lashley's Answer to Goldberg's Challenge

The median age of WWE Superstars on WWE Raw is set to go up on Monday as Goldberg returns to answer Bobby Lashley's answer to Goldberg's challenge next week. Lashley has dominated challenger after challenger on WWE Raw since winning the WWE Championship, but he's apparently afraid of a 54-year-old man who can't wrestle a match lasting longer than three minutes or containing more than two wrestling moves (four if you count punches and kicks) without becoming extremely winded and/or getting a concussion, so he's been ducking Goldberg's challenge for a championship match at SummerSlam. However, according to a press release on WWE.com, Goldberg is headed back to Raw to further make his case, presumably by sweating profusely in the ring while struggling through a scripted promo written at a 3rd-grade reading level.

From the press release:

Goldberg will return to Raw to address Bobby Lashley and MVP Goldberg's on his way back. After WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP refused to dignify the WWE Hall of Famer's apparent challenge with an answer last week, the time has come for Goldberg to respond. It seems the former World Heavyweight and Universal Champion wants to be next in line to challenge The All Mighty, so how will he make his case? Find out live this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Also planned for WWE Raw this week, Riddle will face Omos in a singles match as WWE continues to book a Riddle and Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles and Omos feud without Randy Orton actually showing up to work. Will Orton actually be there for the eventual match at SummerSlam? Who knows?

We'd tell you to tune into WWE Raw on Monday at 8/7 Central, but we both know that would be a major waste of your time. Instead of spending three hours on that, just check back Tuesday morning for our recap and we'll tell you everything worth knowing in about five minutes of reading time.

