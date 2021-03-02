WWE Raw Preview: Miz Faces Bobby Lashley as Drew McIntyre Returns

WWE Raw is happening in under an hour, but WWE has just two things booked for the show at the time of this writing: the return of former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre after losing the WWE Championship in a Money in the Bank cash-in to The Miz at Elimination Chamber, and Miz defending that same title against Bobby Lashley. In other words, it's looking like a bad night for The Miz.

From WWE.com on the WWE Championship match between The Miz and Bobby Lashley that will main event WWE Raw tonight:

At WWE Elimination Chamber, The Miz emerged just moments after WWE Champion Drew McIntyre had survived the Elimination Chamber and suffered a post-match ambush from The Hurt Business' Bobby Lashley. Without warning, he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and pinned the Scottish Superstar to claim the WWE Title for the second time in his career. Back on Raw, however, Lashley and MVP emerged to collect on a deal that The All Mighty had apparently made with The A-Lister: He would help Miz become WWE Champion, and Lashley would be first in line for a WWE Title opportunity. When The A-Lister attempted to delay that matchup and Braun Strowman barged his way into the conversation, Shane McMahon ruled that if The Monster Along Men could defeat Lashley in a main event contest, he would be added to The All Mighty's title showdown against Miz on the Feb. 29 edition of the red brand. The Chief Hurt Officer, though, overcame Strowman to cement his one-on-one matchup for the gold, tonight at 8/7 C on Raw.

And on the return of McIntyre:

Drew McIntyre is back, and he will have a lot to say. After defeating five former WWE Champions inside the Elimination Chamber, McIntyre was viciously attacked by an irate Bobby Lashley, allowing The Miz to stun the WWE Universe by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on McIntyre to become the new WWE Champion. This Monday on Raw, McIntyre will return to address the shocking conclusion of WWE Elimination Chamber. With The Miz set to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley in Raw's main event, will the Scottish Warrior be keeping a close eye on that outcome? Don't miss Raw, live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

It seems likely that the Scottish Warrior will not only be keeping a close eye on that outcome, but also that he will interfere in that main event so that The Miz doesn't have to drop the title on Raw and they can set up match for Fastlane. But we'll see when WWE Raw airs tonight.