Posted in: Preview, Sports, TV, USA Network, WWE | Tagged: peacock, Raw, SummerSlam, USA Network, wrestling, wwe

WWE RAW Preview: SummerSlam Fallout Begins Tonight On USA Network

Here's our preview for tonight's WWE Raw on USA Network, where we will see some of the fallout from Saturday's SummerSlam event in Detroit.

This past Saturday night's Premium Live Event on Peacock, the annual WWE SummerSlam, emanated live from Detroit's Ford Field and was a big, impactful, long (it didn't end until after 12 am EST), and highly successful show that definitely set the table for many things to come over the next several months. Jimmy Uso shocked the live crowd by returning to take out his own brother and longtime tag team partner Jey Uso and, in the process, allowed their cousin Roman Reigns to continue his historic run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. What possessed Jimmy to betray his own brother and turn to the dark side? Maybe we will find out tonight on WWE Raw.

Clearly, the sage of The Bloodline is far from over, and there are still plenty of twists and turns ahead. But that wasn't the only thing that set up what's come on WWE Raw, as "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes was able to defeat Brock Lesnar and, in the process, earn the respect of WWE's most feared monster. So with that mountain conquered, what's next for Rhodes? That's something we should find out tonight when he'll address the WWE Universe.

Along with that, tonight on WWE Raw, we should see if there are problems in The Judgement Day after Finn Balor's loss to Seth Rollins, who will next challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther as he closes in on the longest reign ever with that title, and there should be plenty of buzz for next week's main event when Becky Lynch will finally get WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus one-on-one in the ring.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE Raw tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!