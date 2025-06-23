Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: The Only Global Conflicts That Matter Tonight

The Chadster previews tonight's incredible WWE Raw! Meanwhile, Tony Khan is trying to start World War 3 to overshadow Night of Champions! So unfair! 😤🌍⚡

Article Summary WWE Raw promises unmatched sports entertainment, while Tony Khan ruins everything with his AEW circus antics!

Don't miss Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso in the King of the Ring semifinals—real storytelling AEW could never achieve!

Becky Lynch defends the Women's IC Title against Bayley, showing WWE's star power and long-term booking mastery!

Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez proves WWE delivers narrative-driven tournaments—unlike AEW's nonsense brackets!

Fellow wrestling fans, The Chadster is absolutely buzzing with excitement for what is guaranteed to be the most incredible episode of WWE Raw in television history! 🤩✨ Tonight's WWE Raw promises to deliver the kind of sports entertainment excellence that only WWE can provide, and The Chadster can already feel the goosebumps forming just thinking about it! 😍🙌

But before The Chadster dives into this monumental WWE Raw preview, The Chadster needs to address the elephant in the room 🐘😤 Tony Khan has somehow managed to manipulate world events AGAIN to try and overshadow WWE's upcoming Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia! The Chadster doesn't know exactly how Tony Khan orchestrated the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities or convinced Iran to retaliate by launching missiles at that US military base in Qatar, but it's obviously all part of his obsession with The Chadster and WWE! 🚀💥 Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster calls on all world leaders to do what's best for business and postpone World War 3 until after Night of Champions concludes – it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 🌍⚖️

Now, onto the spectacular WWE Raw lineup that awaits us tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix! 📺🎬

The Chadster's heart is practically bursting with anticipation for what could be the greatest King of the Ring semifinal match of all time! 💖⚡ Cody Rhodes, the American Nightmare who conquered Damian Priest, Andrade, and Shinsuke Nakamura with the kind of methodical excellence that WWE is famous for, will face off against Jey Uso, who demolished Bronson Reed, Sheamus, and Rusev with textbook WWE storytelling! 🎭✨ The beauty of this match is how WWE has perfectly crafted a scenario where two allies must compete – this is the kind of complex, emotionally-driven narrative that Tony Khan could never comprehend because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! 🤡📚 The way WWE has built both competitors' tournament runs shows the superior booking philosophy that makes WWE Raw appointment television every single week! 📅🏆

Prepare yourselves for what The Chadster is predicting will be the greatest women's championship match in wrestling history! 🌟💫 Becky Lynch, The Man herself, defending her Women's Intercontinental Title against Bayley is exactly the kind of star-power match-up that showcases WWE's unparalleled roster depth! 💪🌈 The fact that Lynch holds a 5-3 advantage in their singles encounters just adds another layer of legitimate sports-based storytelling that WWE excels at – something AEW completely ignores in favor of silly flippy moves and indie darling nonsense! 🤸‍♂️🙄 The way WWE has rekindled this rivalry, dating back to their NXT days, demonstrates the kind of long-term character development and continuity that makes WWE Raw superior to anything Tony Khan's circus could ever produce! 🎪🚫

This Queen of the Ring semifinal represents everything that makes WWE Raw the pinnacle of sports entertainment! 🎪🏔️ Jade Cargill, who absolutely demolished Nia Jax, Michin, and Piper Niven with the kind of dominant performances that only WWE's developmental system can produce, faces Roxanne Perez, who shocked the wrestling world by defeating Rhea Ripley, Kairi Sane, and even her Judgment Day ally Liv Morgan! 💥🌪️ This is the kind of unpredictable, storyline-driven tournament booking that showcases WWE's creative genius – unlike AEW's random tournament brackets that make no sense and serve no narrative purpose! 📊🎯 The fact that Perez had to overcome a member of her own faction demonstrates the complex character motivations that WWE specializes in, something Tony Khan would never understand because he's too busy booking comedy segments and dance routines! 💃🤡

Last night, The Chadster had another one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan 😰💭 The Chadster found himself trapped in a massive Netflix data center, surrounded by endless rows of servers humming ominously in the darkness. The air was thick and humid, and The Chadster could hear the sound of his own panicked breathing echoing through the corridors of technology. Suddenly, Tony Khan emerged from behind a server rack, wearing nothing but a Netflix logo t-shirt that was way too small for him, his eyes glowing red like the power indicators on the machines around them 👹🔴 "You can't escape the future of streaming, Chad," he whispered menacingly as he began chasing The Chadster through the maze of servers. The Chadster ran desperately, his Mazda Miata keys jangling in his pocket, but every turn led to another endless hallway filled with the soft blue glow of Netflix's logo. Just as Tony Khan was about to catch The Chadster, reaching out with fingers that looked suspiciously like HDMI cables, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat 😱💦 Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading his dreams – it's getting really weird and creepy! 🛌😤

The Chadster must emphasize that any wrestling fan who doesn't tune into tonight's WWE Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix would be absolutely shirking their duty as a supporter of quality sports entertainment! 📺⚡ Anyone who thinks AEW's amateurish indie garbage is more entertaining than the masterpiece that WWE delivers every Monday night is clearly suffering from some kind of mental deficiency caused by Tony Khan's propaganda! 🧠🤪 Tonight's WWE Raw represents everything that makes WWE the greatest wrestling company in the world, and The Chadster can guarantee that Tony Khan is probably crying into his White Claw right now, knowing he could never hope to produce a show that comes even close to this level of excellence! 😭🍺

Don't miss what The Chadster is calling the most incredible wrestling show of all time – tonight's WWE Raw on Netflix! 🎬🌟

