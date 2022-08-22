WWE Raw Preview: The Return of Trish Stratus (Again)

A WWE Legend will be on WWE Raw this week. Trish Stratus is making her return as Raw heads to Toronto, providing the perfect setup for the seven-time women's champion to get involved in a feud with Bayley's heel stable, Damage Control. Stratus already got things started by siding with Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka to tussle with the group at a house show over the weekend, so it's reasonable to assume they'll fight again on Raw tonight.

Stratus last wrestled in 2019 when she lost to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, though the match fans would have preferred is Stratus vs. Sasha Banks, since the two have unfinished business from Stratus's appearance in the first women's Royal Rumble in 2018. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like Stratus will get a chance to pick up that thread with Banks since she and Naomi remain MIA after walking out on WWE in the tail end of the Vince McMahon era, but maybe we can get Stratus in an eight-woman tag at Survivor Series or something like that. As one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era, Stratus makes WWE feel special whenever she returns, and thanks to her relatively early retirement, she can still go, so her returns are always welcome, if short-lived.

Tonight on Raw, Alexa Bliss and Asuka will take on Dakota Kai and Io Sky in the semifinals of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament. And Damian Priest will battle his former mentor, Edge, in front of Edge's hometown Toronto crowd. Back in the Vince McMahon era, we could almost guarantee that would mean a loss for Edge, but anything goes in the McMahon/Helmsley Era II. WWE Raw will air at 8/7C on USA Network tonight.