WWE Raw Preview: Tournament Heats Up, Titles On the Line

El Presidente previews tonight's WWE Raw with tournament semifinals, tag team title action, and the road to John Cena's final match. Viva la lucha libre!

Article Summary WWE Raw tournament semifinals bring chaos worthy of any glorious communist revolution, comrades!

Jey Uso battles LA Knight while Gunther faces Solo Sikoa—who will earn the right to dethrone John Cena?

World Tag Team Titles on the line as AJ Styles & Dragon Lee defend against socialist heroes The New Day!

John Cena’s retirement looms; only the bravest luchadores will seize eternal glory and state TV coverage!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious presidential bunker where I am currently binge-watching wrestling while my cabinet argues about crop yields upstairs. But who cares about agriculture when we have the glory of WWE Raw to discuss, airing tonight at 8/7c on Netflix!

Now, comrades, if there is one thing I have learned from my various battles with the CIA, it's that tournaments are unpredictable beasts. Just last week, I was playing dominoes with my good friend Kim Jong-un, and he told me a fascinating story about how he once won a tournament without even competing. "The other competitors simply recognized my superiority," he said while hitting a seven-double. I told him that's exactly how wrestling tournaments should work, but apparently WWE has different ideas with this "Last Time is Now Tournament." Hopefully, Kim doesn't feel the need to launch a nuclear missile test in protest.

Tonight, we have not one, but TWO semifinal matches in this glorious tournament to determine who will face John Cena in his final match before retirement at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13th. The stakes, comrades, could not be higher! This is like choosing which of your political rivals gets the luxury cell versus the standard dungeon accommodation – every detail matters!

First, we have Jey Uso facing LA Knight in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Ah, Jey Uso! The man who said "YEET" so many times that it became part of the global lexicon. I tried implementing "YEET" as our national motto, but my minister of propaganda said it lacked the gravitas of our previous motto, "El Presidente is Always Right." LA Knight, on the other hand, is a man who understands the power of self-promotion, something I deeply respect. After all, I once commissioned seventeen statues of myself in a single city square. The people loved it! Well, they said they loved it, and that's what counts.

But the real intrigue, comrades, comes in the second semifinal: Gunther versus Solo Sikoa! The Ring General against the leader of the Bloodline Red and Black Wolfpack! This is the kind of clash that reminds me of the time I arm-wrestled Vladimir Putin to determine who got the last pierogi at our dictators' potluck. Spoiler alert: we both won because we're both champions, and also because the CIA showed up and we had to leave quickly through the kitchen.

Gunther, comrades, is the overwhelming favorite, and rightfully so! The man is built like a communist tractor – efficient, powerful, and slightly intimidating to capitalist machinery. His chops sound like the snap of bureaucratic efficiency! However, Solo Sikoa represents the proud Bloodline legacy, and in my experience, family dynasties are not to be underestimated. I should know – I've been running my country as a family business for decades, at the behest of the people through fair elections, of course!

But wait, there's more! The World Tag Team Championships are also on the line tonight as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend their titles against The New Day! Ah, The New Day – the most positive, socialist-friendly tag team in all of wrestling! They believe in sharing the spotlight, distributing the merchandise revenue (presumably), and keeping spirits high even in defeat. This is the kind of worker solidarity that would make any socialist dictator shed a single, proud tear.

AJ Styles, the Phenomenal One, has reinvented himself by teaming with the high-flying Dragon Lee. This partnership reminds me of when I briefly formed an alliance with a small neighboring country. It worked wonderfully until they discovered I had been taking 90% of the shared resources. But I digress! The New Day – Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods – are hungry to reclaim tag team gold, and their power of positivity might just be enough to overcome the technical excellence of the champions.

Now, comrades, we must also address the elephant in the room – or should I say, the sixteen-time world champion not in the room tonight? John Cena lost his Intercontinental Championship back to that dastardly Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series this past weekend. Can you imagine? Losing to someone named "Dirty" Dom? I once lost an election to someone nicknamed "The Cleaner," but that was only because he cleaned out the ballot boxes before I could stuff them properly. The CIA was definitely involved, and it took me two weeks to properly return to power via military coup.

But Cena's loss makes tonight's tournament even more crucial! Whoever emerges victorious from these semifinals and ultimately wins the tournament will face Cena in his final match. This is the opportunity of a lifetime, comrades! It's like being chosen to give the eulogy at my eventual state funeral – an honor that comes with immense responsibility and television coverage.

So tune in tonight, comrades, to WWE Raw on Netflix! Watch as destinies are forged, championships are defended, and the road to John Cena's retirement becomes clearer!

Viva la revolución! Viva la lucha libre! And most importantly, viva El Presidente!

