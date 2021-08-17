WWE Raw Review 8/16/2021 – The SummerSlam Go-Away Show

WWE is heading to SummerSlam carried almost entirely on the back of John Cena and Roman Reigns. This week was the go-home episode of WWE Raw. Was the show able to add anything to interest fans in watching the PPV? You already know the answer to that.

Raw began with Randy Orton once again rejecting Riddle's attempts to be his best friend and tag team partner, followed by Riddle facing AJ Styles in a match. Orton ditched Riddle, leaving him to lose to a Styles Clash in an otherwise unremarkable match. This is the only good storyline on Raw, so I'm glad Orton is back and it can actually move along.

Backstage, Nikki ASH once again explained her stupid new gimmick, and Riddle was depressed by Randy Orton ditching him.

Rhea Ripley beat Nikki ASH in a boring match with Charlotte on commentary. Charlotte tried to attack after the match but Nikki and Rhea teamed up on her. Could the Raw Women's division get any worse? Stay tuned.

Drew McIntyre beat both Veer and Shanky together in a handicap match then brandishes his sword at Jinder Mahal in what may be the most phallic WWE feud since Val Venis was around. I'm so tired of Drew McIntyre.

The Elias promo with him burning his guitar and claiming to be dead played again.

Johnny Drip Drip came out for an episode of Moist TV with guest The Miz. Damian Priest came out and tricked Miz into admitting he's been healed up for weeks, which made Johnny Drop Drip mad so he booked a match between Miz and Damian Priest (don't bother asking why he has the authority to do that). Miz lost, of course. But he and Morrison made up afterward backstage, making this whole segment completely pointless.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: John Morrison explains why he walked out on The Miz: Raw, Aug. 16, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OJkEwxvPBGk)

Backstage, Eva Marie dispatched Doudrop to steal Alexa Bliss's evil magic doll… is a sentence I've had to write to describe something that actually happened on WWE Raw. Doudrop tried to steal the doll, but was terrified by something (that we couldn't see) and returned it to Alexa.

Mansoor defeated Mace in the latest clash of the jobbers.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Mustafa Ali shields Mansoor from the truth about his win: WWE Digital Exclusive, Aug. 16, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b78w6gT0py8)

Randy Orton vs. Omos ended in DQ when AJ Styles intefered. Riddle came out to make the save, and afterward, Orton admitted that Riddle finally earned his respect. Riddle challenged Styles and Omos for the Raw tag team championships at SummerSlam.

Jeff Hardy cut a promo about Jesus and then lost to Karrion Kross in under a minute. Vince McMahon 2, Jesus 0.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nobody has their way with Karrion Kross: WWE Digital Exclusive, Aug. 16, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6Tg3ZMojNw)

Backstage, Eva Marie slapped Doudrop twice for failing to steal the doll.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eva Marie unloads two vicious slaps on Doudrop: Raw, Aug. 16, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SN58uuDwL0A)

In a pre-filmed segment taking place in a park, R-Truth (disguised as a bush) and Akira Tozawa (disguised as a trash can) tried to win the 24/7 championship from Reggie (disguised as Reggie). They failed. Lots of flips happened.

Another Elias segment played where he explained that music didn't fail him, but it wasn't enough. To illustrate how dead he is, Elias lugged a styrofoam gravestone to the campfire where he burned his guitar. Yeah, let's take away the one thing that made Elias interesting. That'll fix things. I mean, it worked for Karrion Kross, taking Scarlett away, right? Nothing interesting allowed here on WWE Raw, folks!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Elias prepares his own gravesite: Raw, Aug. 16, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VFDbfsiEtc)

Nia Jax joined Charlotte Flair for a tag match against Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH. Charlotte pinned Nikki (who I will remind you is the f**king Raw champion).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlotte Flair is very confident heading into SummerSlam: WWE Digital Exclusive, Aug. 16, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAdrwiQsjHA)

Goldberg came out to talk some shit to Bobby Lashley but I turned my TV off at this point, so just watch the video. I'm sure whatever they said didn't really matter anyway.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Goldberg hits Bobby Lashley with a massive Spear: Raw, Aug. 16, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UPvKbqQg4jU)

Well, that was the go-home episode of WWE Raw for SummerSlam. Ostensibly the purpose is to make people want to watch the PPV, but I don't think it did that, considering it made me want to stop watching the show before it ended and I'm literally getting paid to watch it. Alexa Bliss's magic doll is stupid. Goldberg is stupid. What WWE is doing with Karrion Kross is stupid. Nikki Cross's new gimmick is stupid. The 24/7 Championship storyline hasn't changed in like two years. Drew McIntyre is played out and his sword is a penis. Miz and Morrison's "moist" gimmick can be amusing but is ultimately pointless. But at least RKBrRo is fun. So yeah… Smackdown has a lot of heavy lifting to do on Friday.

