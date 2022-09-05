WWE Raw: The Miz to Challenge Bobby Lashley for US Title in Steel Cage

With the world still reeling over CM Punk's comments after AEW All Out, you could be forgiven for forgetting there was actually a WWE PLE over the weekend too. Clash at the Castle was, according to our review, "like a glorified episode of Raw," with no title changes and nothing too newsworthy happening other than Dominik Mysterio finally turning on his dad. But there's an actual glorified episode of Raw happening tonight, and WWE has set a big match for the show. The Miz will take on Bobby Lashley inside a steel cage on Raw tonight, with Lashley's United States Championship on the line.

Miz has been having trouble wrestling lately because Dexter Lumis keeps showing up and kidnapping him. It's unknown what Lumis did to The Miz after he kidnapped him a few weeks ago on Raw, but whatever it is has Miz spooked whenever Lumis shows up during his matches. In an attempt to keep Lumis out, and give Miz a clean shot at winning the title, he and Lashley will be locked in a cage on Raw tonight. Of course, that can backfire against Miz if Lumis manages to get inside the cage with him, leaving Miz with no escape.

Raw this week should also feature fallout from the Mysterio family drama after Rey Mysterio and Edge defeated Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle, only for Dominik to kick Edge in the balls and clothesline his father. There's also the matter of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which remains with Roman Reigns after Drew McIntyre failed to defeat Reigns at the show. We'll also likely hear from Bayley's Control stable after the group defeated Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss on Saturday. Raw aires at 8E/7C on USA Network.

