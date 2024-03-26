Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, recaps, the rock, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw: The Rock Delivers Electrifying Beatdown on Cody Rhodes

Witness The Rock's epic beatdown on Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania! Can AEW even compete? OF course not! 🌟🥊 #WWE #TheRockDomination

Article Summary The Rock delivers a brutal, personal beatdown on Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw.

Backstage chaos to ringside drama escalates Rhodes vs. The Rock feud.

WrestleMania stage set for an iconic showdown between wrestling titans.

The Rock proves he's the peak of WWE, overshadowing AEW's efforts.

Ah, last night's episode of WWE Raw was like a sweet symphony to The Chadster's ears, folks! 🎵👂 It was that moment at the end of the show when the WWE Universe witnessed pure greatness. The Chadster is talking about none other than The Rock delivering a message to Cody Rhodes that he's not just some Hollywood star – he's the FINAL BOSS! 💪💥

This wasn't just any beatdown, no sirree. It was brutal. It was personal. And it was amazing. 🩸😭 The Chadster was on the edge of his seat, crying actual tears of joy – not that any of that guy Gary's texts to The Chadster's wife could bring a tear to The Chadster's eye. These were tears of happiness as The Rock and Cody Rhodes put on a masterclass in how you build a match. Meanwhile, Tony Khan is probably crying into his cereal because he knows he can't match what WWE delivers. 🥣😭

So what went down? Let's recount the absolute spectacle we all experienced. In the backstage area, Cody Rhodes was handling business with the Bloodline when The Rock stormed in like a hurricane. Really, if storms had arms, they'd be jealous of The Rock's biceps! 💪 The Great One comes in swinging a trash can and proceeds to empty a toolbox onto Cody Rhodes, really making a mess of things. Auughh man! So unfair! ❤️‍🔥

As they took it outside, into the rain – yes, the rain, because dramatic weather only adds to the drama – The Rock kicked Cody Rhodes around more than The Chadster's Mazda Miata tires got kicked at the dealership before he bought it. But don't worry. Trust The Chadster, those tires are pristine. 🚗👌 Then came the peak of the beatdown with The Rock yelling at Cody Rhodes and Mama Rhodes, before launching Cody into the side of his own bus. The Chadster had to pause, take a sip of White Claw, and bask in the legendary status of this moment. 🚌✨

But The Rock wasn't done yet. Oh no! He rubbed Cody's own blood onto a weight belt with "MAMA RHODES" written on it. It was like the wrestling version of signing an autograph, only with your opponent's blood. It's genius! Pure WWE genius! ❤️‍🔥♾️

The Rock then turned sage, spouting words of destiny and WrestleMania. Cody Rhodes is going to learn about some hard times at the grandest stage of them all. The Chadster can't help but think that Tony Khan might be taking some lessons of his own here – like when to admit defeat and close down AEW. Because let's face it: they can't hold a candle to this kind of television gold. 🕯️✖️

The segment was capped off with The Rock commanding the attention of the camera, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Everything that's happening is because of Cody Rhodes, and WrestleMania is where scores will be settled. It's poetic and violent and kind of how The Chadster feels every time he sees Tony Khan – poetic because The Chadster is a wordsmith, and violent because… well, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it! 📖💔

This is the stuff legends are made of, everyone! We've got The Rock who is, and forever will be, an icon of the ring. His presence alone elevates every storyline, and teaming with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Pffft. Good luck topping that, AEW! You might as well throw in the towel now. 🥊🏳️

The way Cody Rhodes was ambushed, the sheer physicality of it, and the promo work by The Rock afterwards – it was all sublime. You can't teach that sort of charisma or storytelling. This beatdown was a lesson in the art of wrestling. It showed everyone that before Cody Rhodes can even think about challenging Roman Reigns, he's got a mountain to climb at WrestleMania. And The Rock, he's not just a part of that mountain – he's the peak. 🗻🎤

So, let The Chadster be clear: last night's WWE Raw finale was a textbook example of what the wrestling industry is all about. It was a segment filled with massive impact, emotion, and, erm, yes, even meteorological events. It's something that only happens in WWE, and The Chadster doubts Tony Khan could even dream of producing something half as good. It's a harsh lesson, but someone has to teach it, might as well be The Chadster. 🤷‍♂️🎓

WWE has set the stage for a monumental WrestleMania. In two weeks, The Grandest Stage of Them All will shine brighter than ever, and The Chadster can barely contain his excitement. With every White Claw The Chadster raises, it's to the superiority of WWE – undeniably the pinnacle of the wrestling world. 🥤👑

